Drake's baby mamma Sophie Brussaux shares tattoo tribute to the rapper

9 October 2023, 12:10

Drake’s son wishes him a happy birthday in adorable clip

Drake's baby mother, who she shares son Adonis with, has debuted an inking dedicated to the rapper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake's baby mother Sophie Brussaux has debuted a new inking in tribute to the rapper.

The artist and mother of Adonis Graham shared an Instagram carousel of her night at Drake's 'It's All A Blur' concert, which included multiple pictures of a tattoo resembling Drake.

Fans were quick to comment on Brussaux's new inking, and were up in arms speculating if it was permanent or not.

Sophie shared these images of herself at Drake's concert.
Sophie shared these images of herself at Drake's concert.
Sophie and her pal got matching Drake tattoos.
Sophie and her pal got matching Drake tattoos.

Brussaux titled the Instagram picture dump "Proud family moments" as she shared numerous pictures of herself and son Adonis backstage at Drizzy's gig.

Sophie also shared an Instagram story of her at the concert with the caption 'Love you @champagnepapi' accompanied with a love heart emoji.

It was also Drake's first show since the release of his latest album 'For All The Dogs' on Friday, October 6.

The mother of Drake's son is a woman named Sophie Brussaux.
The mother of Drake's son is a woman named Sophie Brussaux.

Fans quickly commented on Sophie's new inking: "Please tell me it’s a stick on tattoo…." as another replied "I like you Sophie, but damn you tatted your bd."

However, it seems that the inking is not permananet as the artist tagged a temporary tattoo company in her Instagram post.

After welcoming son Adonis in 2017, Sophie Brussaux and Drake have remained friendly as they co parent their son.

