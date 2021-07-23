Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained

23 July 2021, 17:55 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 17:59

Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained
Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty/instagram

What are the lyrics to Dave's 'Heart Attack' song? What do they mean?

Dave dropped off his hotly anticipated new album 'We're All Alone In This Together' on Friday (Jul 23).

Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained

The 12-track album has features from the likes of Stormzy, Wizkid, Snoh Aalegra, James Blake & many more.

Dave has dropped his second studio album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.
Dave has dropped his second studio album 'We're All Alone In This Together'. Picture: Instagram/@santandave

One track which has brought fans to tears, is Dave's 'Heart Attack'. The song serves as a successor to his 2016 track “Panic Attack”, which was on his debut EP 'Six Paths'.

The track explores themes of knife crime, deaths of young Black men, immigration, abuse, mental health and struggles in romantic relationships.

Let's get into the lyrics...

"You know when you're so damn tired in your house/But you can't sleep 'cause you got pendin' cases"

Dave reflects on a situation where one is tired but is unable to rest as they have court cases on their minds.

"I know n***** that didn't do time in a bin/That have never had freedom of mind, are you sick?"

In this lyric, Dave is describing that while some people don't experience going jail and being locked up, people still experience the feeling of not being "free" as they are trapped in their minds.

"Where man make yay' work, heard he's a soldier/I know that n**** hasn't got balls like Grey Worm"

In this bar, Dave references Grey Worm, a character from the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Grey Worm is the leader of the Unsullied army – a group of fighters trained from birth who are castrated as part of their training/development.

Dave uses this metaphor to say that the man he is talking about has no guts or bravery = ‘no balls,’ while making reference to the literal example of Grey worm.

"Most the women that I know had sh*t happen to them/So innocent 'til guilty, ain't somethin' I have to respect"

Dave makes his stance clear on his support for women. The rapper could be referring to his 2019 track “Lesley" from his debut album 'Psychodrama'.

Within the song, he tells the story of the physical and mental abuse a woman named Lesley endured from her boyfriend Jason, particularly during her pregnancy.

He reveals most women he knows has gone through trauma from situations inflicted on them.

"She don't wanna talk 'bout friendships/She just wanna deal with the pipe like I'm fixin' leakin'/And sleep with a legend like Chrissy Teigen"

Dave describes his relationship with a woman, who’s sole intent is to strictly have sexual relations with him.

The rapper gives the fans a double entendre, where he claims the woman he is sleeping with is sleeping with a legend – which is him. It is also a reference to Chrissy Teigen's husband John Legend.

Dave's new album tracklist
Dave's new album tracklist. Picture: Dave & Neighbourhood Recordings

  1. What are the full lyrics to Dave's 'Heart Attack' song?

    [Intro]
    Knife crimes is near a record high
    With more than forty blade offenses every day in London
    At a youth club in South London not far from where someone was stabbed less than twenty-four hours ago
    The outline to direct link between violent crimes, social exclusion and austerity
    A study by City Hall found that London has seen an increase in 71% in victims of serious youth violence since 2012
    The Mayor says this is linked to an increase in poverty
    And the highest rates of violence take placе in some of the poorest boroughs

    [Verse]
    Look, I bеt them boys think I'm panickin'
    Check what my young Gs are carrying
    His blade same length as a javelin
    I don't know about B-ball or what's happenin'
    But know that it's f**ked if he travellin' and we see him
    I can't lie, I was depressed at phases
    I was nineteen when the team nearly left him faceless
    Hopin' that we never left no traces
    You know when you're so damn tired in your house
    But you can't sleep 'cause you got pendin' cases
    I used to love temptin' fate, but now it's temptin' faces
    For half my career I was part of that
    My best friend got a burner, and it's lookin' like an artifact
    Put it in your puffer or your Prada hat
    Like f**k panic, that's a heart attack
    Yeah, it's like, life so f**ked in the time that we're in
    We're fightin' the world, and we're fightin' within
    Somali dad ran away from a war
    Now his son's in a war, that's the cycle we're in
    I know n***** that didn't do time in a bin
    That have never had freedom of mind, are you sick?
    'Round here main way to provide for your kin
    Is in a flick blade, little push bike and a sim
    In London a place where it's nicer to live
    Is only five minutes out from the guys on the strip
    Where man make yay' work, heard he's a soldier
    I know that n**** hasn't got balls like Grey Worm
    As I grow older, change of perspective
    I gotta stay loyal to my girl, that's the trait she was blessed with
    Restaurants, raves with my bredrins
    Life's too short, so we gotta turn up
    Man talk on my ting for the 'Gram, it's intrusive
    I never really thought 'bout taking a life
    'Til I found out my ex-girl's dad is abusive
    I felt "How could I be man and not do shit?"
    I'm on the way there now, and I don't wanna lose it
    But fightin' her battle's only hurtin' the girl
    How can I protect her from the world
    When I couldn't even protect her from myself?
    On my grandmother's grave, sh*t happens again
    I put a knife through a family friend
    Most the women that I know had sh*t happen to them
    So innocent 'til guilty, ain't somethin' I have to respect
    I think back to my youth and I was so ungrateful
    How many of our parents had dreams they abandoned so they could put food on the table?
    Intelligent, worthy and able, that's somebody's parent
    You know?
    And that affected the way that I see shit
    Night club toilet, you peed on the seat
    'Cause you don't know how it feels when your mom's gotta clean sh*t
    And her boss treats her like she don't even mean sh*t
    And she gotta wait for the bus in the rain and it's freezin'
    And Mrs. said that you would never be sh*t
    And you don't wanna cry about dad, but you need him
    I grew up so f**ked, but I didn't even deep it
    I'm numb to the feelin' of grievin'
    And man gettin' birded
    African moms on the floor, just screamin'
    It's mad cah I try so hard
    Death's got to be easy, 'cah life's so hard
    I was twelve wishin' that I was a white man, hard
    Cah if I was then they probably wouldn't life mans dargs
    I was dead broke, fam, I couldn't swipe mans card
    And time might pass, but I still gotta stay with it
    It wasn't his beef, but I see him try claimin' it
    That's why he caught a bullet with another man's name on it
    Now he can't do leg day or put strain on it
    Every time you hear me freestyle, I put pain in it
    I used to wonder "Does God have favorites?"
    Touch me, it's dangerous, I wouldn't play with it
    'Cause you can go sleep, and have a different type of wake for it
    I miss my dawgs, unstable
    You violate Chris? Then rah, turn Chris Benoit
    Have him hit from far, nah
    Fill 'em up with bricks and glass, nah
    My young Gs will grip, then blast
    Have you tried in the street? Fuck findin' my feet
    I could ride, but it's better when I'm ridin a beat
    My emotions are peak, it ain't a sign of defeat or the weak
    I would've **** you, then cried in my sleep
    Dropped Juss two racks and told him "Buy the machine"
    I'm LeBron in Miami, I provide for the heat
    God strike me if I'm lyin', I ain't cryin' in this beef
    Unless the tears comin' tatted on the side of my cheek
    I provide for my peeps, the Lamb' white in the seats
    So I'm literally a wolf disguised in a sheep
    You have five figure dreams, I have five figure sleep
    Five hours more than enough time that I need
    Man want a fair fight, but I ain't on it when I see him
    F**k honour, this revolver is onomatopoeic
    Let it "Stut-tut-tut-tut-tut-tut-ter" when you see him
    Free Scalez, Free C and free my n***** 'til I see 'em
    I wouldn't wanna be him
    My old Gs roamin', I don't need a coliseum
    You see it?
    So I'm playin' it good, let hood politics stay in the hood
    F**k the internet, you see this new generation
    The Insta beef and I ain't into speakin'
    When I duck down
    I had him runnin' in a lift like he missed a meetin'
    There's no good reason to risk your freedom
    The yutes dem snitch and b**ches sneakin'
    She don't wanna talk 'bout friendships
    She just wanna deal with the pipe like I'm fixin' leakin'
    And sleep with a legend like Chrissy Teigen
    Where I'm from the word "Life" has a different meanin'
    Man smile in your face, but them n***** schemin'
    Try involve me in a flakey dealin'
    Sistine Chapel, I'ma paint the ceilin'
    I been violated and I hate the feelin'
    That's why nowadays man hates the preachin'
    We smile in the visit, 'cause we ain't defeated
    The Supreme Court's where my mates appealin'
    I can't breed that girl, that's torture
    South London, it's just slags on the corner
    And influencers tryna bag them a baller
    She a gold-digger, I can tell from her aura
    Her socials say princess, she a pauper
    When it's time for it, need more for my daughter
    Call me a talker, but man are gettin' lined like lambs in the slaughter
    It's life-threatening and I can tell from the borer
    Cut through a n**** like a knife though flora
    Feds got the guys on a case and they stalk us
    It's a conspiracy like tinfoil hats and a new world order
    Touch me, better have a life insurer
    Blood thirsty, I got sharks in the water
    And trust me, I know a killer whale, no orca
    Have you ever seen a nightmare brought to life?
    Where I'm from, you get cheffed on a normal night
    Men talk on my name, but it's porkie pies
    I really put it in a prick like a porcupine
    Little bro wanna save for a .45
    Go board a flight, there's more to life
    Yutes on the M6 all the time
    We don't need TFL for a northern line
    All the best politicians been taught to lie
    Where do they buy cocaine when they're snorting white?
    Are their dealers safe or on the borderline?
    It's ironic, 'cause we don't where to draw the line
    Man see Blue Story, they're mortified
    Man see Scarface and it's glorified
    'Cause when you're black, everything gets scrutinized
    That's why they call it "Urban", it gets euphemized
    South London, man are gettin' euthanized
    I see a yutes demise, I wasn't too surprise
    He got soaked but his right hand scuba dived
    Don't die by a sword that you used to shine
    You can drown for your king, you don't know about Ophelia
    Cah we got iron, I don't know about anaemia
    I took the hard road, we don't know 'bout the easier
    One bag of whores and drug paraphernalia
    When ends got sticky, had a flicky with Emelia, I mean Olivia
    This ain't Libya, this ain't Syria
    You act sillier, we let it seep in your skin like Nivea
    Who wants to be a millionaire? I won it
    Never done a gameshow or trivia
    I done Wandsworth, Erlestoke visitor
    I done Springhill, Grendon, Swinfen, Whitemoor, Swaleside, Brixton visitor
    I done M-way trips, done sh*t that I wished I never did
    Becah I could have been a prisoner
    Is this the sh*t that appeals to the listeners?
    Road ain't no amazing life
    The ends full of snakes and jails, just a waste of time
    I tell my young Gs "Take your time"
    F**k Jazz, you can really see a major nine
    Yo, I'm so ashamed of how I used to get figures
    Man sell you a dream like the road tings lit
    And then they leave out the parts where you're burying your n*****
    Or in jail, wonderin' who's puttin' d**k inside your Mrs
    I'm so f**kin' determined
    I was in intensive care when I was born, mommy fell down the stairs
    Whether I was gonna live or not was somethin' uncertain
    I used the word "Fell", with the commas inverted
    You see, growin' up I had it far from perfect
    But nobody did, so I'm a normal person
    I gotta be grateful, we all have demons and all see angels
    Or maybe it's me
    A black yutes more than a face on a screen
    A number on a laptop or name on a sheet
    We got stories to tell and got places to be
    From my heart, that's the makin' of me

    [Outro]
    I was really about to lose
    I sat on my hands
    I struggled 'cause I didn't want to suffer again
    I just wanted, didn't wanna make my son upset
    I went to [?], they sent me back
    I tried so much, we have no strength
    I was in detention counsel for months, I didn't give up
    I was not even twenty when I left Africa
    I was determined to survive
    I was determined to survive
    I didn't have anybody, nobody was ready to help me
    You was six weeks old, this is when we left from Africa
    I was on the streets for three years
    Nobody let me eat, nobody in this nation
    I couldn't pay my rent, gettin' deported
    I didn't give up, I carried on everywhere

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow have dropped new track 'Industry Baby'.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow 'Industry Baby' lyrics meaning explained
Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post

Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post
Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Jay Z

Dave's track 'In The Fire' features Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs.

Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained

Trending

Hugo came after Toby during re-coupling speech

Love Island fans react to Hugo Hammond slamming Toby for 'treating Chloe badly'
Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West

Dave has announced his second studio album

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
Kanye West 'No Child Left Behind' lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West 'No Child Left Behind' lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West

Lil Baby has claimed he is the 'Lil Wayne of this generation'

Lil Baby names himself the ‘Lil Wayne of this new generation’

Lil' Wayne