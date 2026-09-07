How Many Kids Does Ciara Have? Names, Ages & More

7 September 2026, 17:35

Russell Wilson proposes more babies to Ciara

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By Anna Suffolk

How many children does Ciara have? How many kids does she have with husband Russell Wilson? Here's all the info as she welcomes shares that she is pregnant. Does Ciara have a kid with Future?

R&B singer Ciara has an adorable family and is a doting mother, as well as being a superstar singer known for her hits including 'Goodies', but how many kids does she have? And is she pregnant?

The 38-year-old is married to husband Russell Wilson, and has had a previous relationship with rapper Future, and were engaged at one point.

So, how many children does Ciara have? Here's everything you need to know, including their names and ages as she welcomes her newborn baby.

Ciara pictured with husband Russell Wilson.
Ciara pictured with husband Russell Wilson. Picture: Getty

  1. How many kids does Ciara have?

    Ciara currently has four children - son Future, daughter Sienna, son Win and her newest addition, daughter Amora Princess.

    The singer welcomed her fourth child, and third with husband, Russell Wilson, on December 11 after announcing her arrival with an adorable Instagram post, sharing the first picture of their daughter.

    “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib," Ciara captioned the post when she first announced her pregnancy.

    Ciara, Russell Wilson and their first three children.
    Ciara, Russell Wilson and their first three children. Picture: Instagram
    Ciara and Russell Wilson's new baby Amora Princess Wilson
    Ciara and Russell Wilson's new baby Amora Princess Wilson. Picture: Ciara/Instagram

    However, the couple shared in September 2026 that they are expecting a fifth.

    Sharing pictures of her small bump to her Instagram, the singer shared that their family has grown even more.

    Although no due date has been shared at this stage.

    Ciara's post to Instagram
    Ciara's post to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @ciara

  2. What are Ciara's kids ages?

    Ciara's oldest child, Future Zahir Wilburn, was born on May 19, 2014. This makes him currently nine-years-old.

    Ciara's daughter is called Sienna Princess Wilson, and was born on April 28, 2017. She is six-years-old.

    The singer and quarterback's youngest son is called Win Harrison Wilson, who was born on July 23, 2020. He is currently three.

    Meanwhile, their newborn daughter Amora was welcomed into the world in December 2023.

    Ciara pictured during her pregnancy.
    Ciara pictured during her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

  3. Who are Ciara's kids' fathers?

    Ciara has four kids with two different men.

    Son Future's dad is rapper Future, who dated Ciara for a year and was engaged, before breaking things off due to his infidelity.

    Ciara's younger three kids are with husband Russell Wilson, a NFL quarterback.

    Sienna, Future, Win and Ciara.
    Sienna, Future, Win and Ciara. Picture: Getty

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