How Many Kids Does Ciara Have? Names, Ages & More
6 December 2023, 11:48 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 11:54
Russell Wilson proposes more babies to Ciara
R&B singer Ciara has an adorable family and is a doting mother, as well as being a superstar singer known for her hits including 'Goodies'.
The 38-year-old is married to husband Russell Wilson, and has had a previous relationship with rapper Future, and were engaged at one point.
So, how many children does Ciara have? Here's everything you need to know, including their names and ages.
How many kids does Ciara have?
Ciara currently has three children - son Future, daughter Sienna and son Win.
The singer is also expecting her fourth child, and third with husband Russell Wilson.
“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib," Ciara captioned the post announcing her pregnancy.
What are Ciara's kids ages?
Ciara's oldest child, Future Zahir Wilburn, was born on May 19, 2014. This makes him currently nine-years-old.
Ciara's daughter is called Sienna Princess Wilson, and was born on April 28, 2017. She is six-years-old.
The singer and quarterback's youngest child is called Win Harrison Wilson, who was born on July 23, 2020. He is currently three.
Who are Ciara's kids father's?
Ciara has three kids, soon to be four with two different men.
Son Future's dad is rapper Future, who dated Ciara for a year and was engaged, before breaking things off due to his infidelity.
Ciara's younger two kids are with husband Russell Wilson, a NFL quarterback.