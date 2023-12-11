Ciara Welcomes Fourth Child, Third With Husband Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson proposes more babies to Ciara

Ciara has given birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, with husband Russell Wilson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Singer Ciara has given birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, with her husband Russell Wilson.

The songstress, 38, announced that her newborn daughter was born on Monday, 11 December in a joint post with Russell, 35, on Instagram.

They revealed the exciting news on social media where they announced her name; Amora Princess Wilson, who weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz when she was born.

Ciara and Russell also shared the first adorable photo of their newest addition to their family.

"We Love You so much!" they captioned the picture.

Ciara has welcomed her fourth baby, a daughter named Amora. Picture: Ciara/Instagram

Ciara pictured with husband Russell Wilson. Picture: Getty

Many celebs took to the comments to congratulate the pair on their new baby, including Oprah, Serena Williams and Jennifer Hudson.

The 'Goodies' singer announced her pregnancy earlier in August in an adorable video announcement of her and Wilson on an anniversary trip to Japan, which was shared across social media.

The new bundle of joy is the youngest sibling to Ciara's three older children - Future Zahir, 9, Sienna Princess, 6 and Win Harrison, 3.

Ciara pictured during her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Ciara kept fans updated on social media during her pregnancy, and shared lots of bump snaps and adorable videos with her family.

She took to Instagram to share her embracing the changes that come with pregnancy: "Face gettin a little chunky..and I like it."

When Ciara announced her ever-growing family, she said: "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Congrats to the happy couple!