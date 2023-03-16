Ciara responds to outrage over sheer Vanity Fair dress with hilarious TikTok

The singer has clapped back after she wore a barely-there frock to the Oscar's Vanity Fair after party.

Ciara poked fun at the haters in a TikTok after she was roasted for wearing a sheer dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar's afterparty last weekend in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old singer rocked a sheet and pair of sunglasses in the video and pulled a series of poses as audio calling her name played over the clip.

The look was miles away from her nearly-naked look at the Vanity Fair event, as she wore a crystal mesh dress with nipple covers and a g-string.

Ciara wore a sheer look to the Oscars after party. Picture: Getty

The back of the dress was just as sheer. Picture: Getty

“Selective outrage,” she captioned the TikTok, adding a crying emoji.

The singer seemed to have pointed out that she bore the brunt of criticism, despite other celebs wearing daring and sheer looks to the same event.

Fans supported the singer in her comment section: "Get em Cici... People tripping for no reason. you looked absolutely amazing."

Another commented: "Ciara reminding the masses, that she’s that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL! My Queen purrrr."

Ciara paired her crystal sheer look with a pair of long black gloves and sleeked her hair into a dramatic bob.

You tell 'em Ciara!