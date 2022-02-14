Ciara & Russell Wilson 'walk out' during Future's Super Bowl party performance

After Future made a guest appearance at Drake's Super Bowl party, the couple were photographed leaving the event annoyed

Ciara and Russell Wilson reportedly walked out of Drake's Super Bowl party after Future appeared onstage ready to perform alongside the 'Certified Lover Boy'.

According to TMZ, the couple left the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on February 12th waiting to see Drake perform. Shortly after the 'Hotling Bling' rapper stormed the stage, Ciara's ex Future appeared which angered the couple.

Future and Drake perform at 'HOMECOMING WEEKEND' Hosted By The h.wood Group & REVOLVE, Presented By PLACES.CO and Flow.com, Produced By Uncommon Entertainment on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

In the clip that surfaced on social media over the weekend, Future's hit song "F*ck Up Some Commas" can be heard playing in the background whilst Ciara and Wilson are visibly leaving the party.

The couple were reportedly fuming at the sudden appearance of Future, as its been well documented that since Ciara and Future's relationship ended, the two have been at odds, especially after she moved onto her current husband NFL player Russell Wilson.

Other celebrities in attendance of the party where Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, and Jack Harlow.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Whilst it's unclear where Future and Ciara stand now, we do know that the two begun a relationship back in 2013, with Ciara later giving birth to their son who they named after his stage name 'Future Zahir' the following year.

Despite the pair having got engaged in 2013 - months after the begun dating the wedding was called off. The pair then split after it was reported that future was cheating with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee.