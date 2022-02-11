Cardi B and Offset give each other matching tattoos with cryptic meaning

The couple have tattooed each other with new ink, commemorating a special date in their relationship.

Cardi B and Offset have taken another step in their relationship. The couple have tattooed each other with matching ink to commemorate special date.

According to TMZ, the next episode of the Facebook Messenger series Cardi Tries will show the pair getting inked up.

Offset and Cardi B went on their first date at Super Bowl LI on February 2, 2017. Picture: Getty

Viewers will get to see Cardi B giving her husband Offset a tattoo with the instruction of celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

While the plan was originally for Offset, 30, to be the only one getting a tattoo, he eventually persuaded Cardi, 29, to get matching ink.

Tattoo artist Hurtado, who has previously tatted the Migos rapper, guided the couple on how to safely tattoo each other. See photos here

Cardi and Offset decided to get their wedding date '9/20/2017' tattooed on their hands in a unique position.

Cardi B has a tattoo of Offset's name on the back of her leg. Picture: Instagram

The couple positioned their tattoos with the dates are vertical and they match up when they are holding hands.

Last month, the 'Up' rapstress shared on Twitter that she was considering getting a face tattoo.

“Random but I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face. I really really wanna do it!” she wrote, adding that if she were to get it done, it would be on her jaw.

Offset got Cardi B's name tattooed on his neck in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Last year, Cardi revealed that she came close to getting her face tattooed when she was a teenager.

“Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she wrote about the piece, which would have been “little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Offset is no stranger to a face tattoo as he his daughter Kulture’s name along his jawline, shortly after she was born in 2018.

The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper, who is a father to five children, has all of his kids’ names tatted all over his body.

Offset has a tattoo of his and Cardi's daughter 'Kulture' name along his jawline. The rapper has tattoos of all his five children's names. Picture: Instagram

In October 2017, Offset got on one knee in the middle of a Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia—and Cardi said yes. However, the pair already secretly married in September 2017.

The couple currently have two children together; Kulture, 3, and a three-month old son.