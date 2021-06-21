Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's reality show: release date, how to watch & more

Here's everything you need to know about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's upcoming family reality show - "We Got Love".

Musician and actress Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert have announced their upcoming reality show - 'We Got Love'.

Here's everything you need to know about the much loved couples highly anticipated show.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are much known and loved for their individual talents.Teyana is a multi-talented musician, actress, director and dancer whilst her husband is an NBA champion and rapper.

However, in recent years fans have fallen in love with the power couples beautiful family.

Teyana and Iman have two daughters - Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. (Junie), who is five and Rue Rose Shumpert, who is nine months.

The couple previously had a show named 'Teyana and Iman' in 2018, however the growth of their family in recent years adds a new dimension to their new upcoming show.

Where will Teyana and Iman's show be available to watch?

Fans can watch 'We Got Love' on E!.

When will Teyana and Iman's show premier?

A 30 minute preview aired on Sunday June 20th. However, the show will premier officially on Thursday 2nd September, 2021.

The couple previously had a show called 'Teyana and Iman'. Picture: Getty

If fans can't wait until the release to catch a glimpse of this adorable families life, the stars have also released a preview.

The trailer immediately lets fans know that the couples oldest daughter, Junie, will be star of the show; as she introduces the video hilariously saying: "oh my God, here with go with Teyana" whilst opening the door to her mum.

The preview teases small star Junie's bubbly personality alongside her adorable baby sister - whilst the cute kids' parents also touch on their personal lives and careers.

The trailer boasts that the show will bring "real family, real problems" with the couple "doing things their way, in their own style", concluding that it will be "a wild ride".

Fans can keep up with the family on their individual Instagram accounts @teyanataylor and @imanshumpert for the parents, or @babyjunie4 and @babyruerose for their adorable children.