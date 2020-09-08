Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert welcome second daughter, Rue Rose

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert share video of their second child. Picture: Getty

Singer Teyana Taylor & her husband Iman Shumpert have shared a video of their new bundle of joy.

By Tiana Williams

Teyana Taylor announced that she had given birth to her and her husband Iman Shumpert's second child, on Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old singer revealed she was pregnant back in June, as releasing a video to her song "Wake Up Love" which features Shumpert.

The star showed off her baby bump at the end of the video, with the pair's daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. rubbing Teyana's belly.

In a new Instagram post, Iman announced that Teyana had given birth to their daughter – whom they named Rue Rose.

Taking to Instagram, Shumpert wrote "Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy...but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital,".

The post revealed that Taylor gave birth to Rue Rose, just like how they did with their 4-year-old daughter Iman Tayla, a.k.a. Junie, in the bathroom of their home.

When Taylor gave birth to Junie, the star wrote she was a "wonderful surprise" who arrived three weeks ahead of her due date on Instagram.

In the post, the "Maybe" singer said she only realised she was in labour when she felt her daughters head, and Shumpert had to deliver their first child.

Giving birth to Junie in that way, encouraged Taylor to stay at home when birthing Rue Rose.

The star told Nick Cannon "I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,"during a Power 106 interview, per ET. "I'll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor."

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

