Is Teyana Taylor pregnant? Daughter Junie, 4, exposes her on Instagram Live

22 May 2020, 12:12 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 15:08

Fans think the 'Gonna Love Me' singer has been rumbled by her four-year-old daughter Junie.

Teyana Taylor has sparked pregnancy rumours after her 4-year-old daughter accidentally exposed her on Instagram Live.

The 'We Got Love' singer, 29, hosted a livestream for her fans on Thursday (May 21) when her daughter Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr. crashed the video.

Teyana shot her daughter a look after she asked, "Why don&squot;t we kiss that baby?"
Teyana shot her daughter a look after she asked, "Why don't we kiss that baby?". Picture: Instagram

At one point, Junie, who Teyana shares with basketball player husband Iman Shumpert, asks for her mommy. "Yeah, girl?" replies Teyana, to which Junie asks, "Why don't we kiss that baby?"

Teyana lets out a nervous laugh and adjusts the camera, shooting her daughter a look and remaining tight-lipped. Soon enough, fans took to social media to discuss the moment.

"She’s definitely pregnant it’s all in her face and she been to quiet," wrote one. "“Mommy let me kiss that baby” Junie is going to be such a sweet big sister," said another.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed Junie back in 2015.
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed Junie back in 2015. Picture: Getty

"She definitely pregnant she looks swollen," said one. "Them lips pregnant. Goddamn," echoed another. Others joked about Junie's mischievous exposing of her mother's rumoured pregnancy.

"Kids always telling yo business," said one. "It be ya own kids," added another. "Teyana gave her that look like every black mother gives," joked one, while another said, "Kids will spill any tea you’re brewing."

At the time of writing, Teyana is yet to confirm her rumoured pregnancy. The singer gave birth to daughter Junie in 2015 after going into early labour, where her husband Iman delivered the baby his bare hands at the couple's home.

