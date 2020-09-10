Iman Shumpert criticised over Teyana Taylor stretch mark comments

Picture: Getty

The sportsman boasted about his wife's lack of stretch marks after the birth of their second child.

Iman Shumpert has spoken out after facing backlash for commenting on his wife Teyana Taylor's lack of stretch marks.

Taylor, 29, gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter named Rue Rose, last week. A few days after, basketball star Iman, 30, took to social media to share his thoughts on her body.

Picture: Getty

"I searched Teyana body at least 3 times...not one stretch mark...sound the alarm lol," he wrote on his Instagram story, "That dirty 30 gone be turnt!!!"

His comments didn't go down too well with some of his followers, however. Hours later, he posted another story clearing up the misunderstanding after some people thought he was speaking about stretch marks negatively.

"There was some confusion in my dms about the "stretch mark" comment. I didn't say there was something wrong with them. Nor did I mean for that to be a one up," he wrote.

Picture: Instagram

"I was a 12lb 4oz baby that my mom had naturally. I know what carrying a baby does to a woman's body... I was just stating it's impressive that my wife still has none."

"To those women that do have "beauty marks" from their child, I hope ur man kisses every one of them to thank you for the children you brought into this world. Love is love."

Many users defended Shumpert on social media, with one tweeting, "Y’all got mad at Iman Shumpert for saying his wife Teyana Taylor didn’t have stretch marks after giving birth? Are y’all really that insecure?"

Another wrote, "let this man compliment, admire & be proud of his wife without some of y'all projecting your insecurities into every statement going to war over the smallest things. Please Go heal so you won't be triggered by everything".