Ciara sings to newborn baby son Win Wilson in adorable video

Singer Ciara has shared a clip of her singing to her newborn baby boy, just moments after giving birth.

By Tiana Williams

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have welcomed their second child into the world. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to their newborn son, Win Wilson, last Thursday (Jul 23).

Taking to Twitter, the songstress shared an adorable clip, which captured moments after she had just given birth to baby Win.

Sharing a video of herself cradling Win, the singer wrote: "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz." on Twitter.

The "Goodies" singer is a mum to rapper Future's son, Future, six, and her daughter she shares with Russell, Sienna, three.

The "Goodies" singer is a mum to rapper Future's son, Future, six, and her daughter she shares with Russell, Sienna, three.

In the video, Ciara is seen lying in bed wearing a facemask on, while her baby boy is laying comfortably in her chest.

Following a few words of encouragement from the doctors, Ciara began singing Happy Birthday to her new son.

With her beautiful voice, the singer gracefully sang, blessing Win's little ears.

In the clip, the star said she hadn't even seen Win's face properly yet and asks doctors if he's doing okay. "I can hear him, the little sounds," she gushes."I haven't even been able to see his face yet, I can't wait."

Ciara's fans rushed to congratulate her and Russell on their new baby boy.

One fan wrote "God Bless you and that beautiful little blessing xo", while another wrote "Ciara, Russell and Sienna on this joyous day. Best Wishes for all. Welcome Win. What an amazing year to be born.".

