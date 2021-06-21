Why are people criticising Chloe Bailey for her Nina Simone performance?

Chloe Bailey has sparked debate with her controversial performance of Nina Simone's 'feeling good'.

22 year old performer, Chloe Bailey, has been the subject of critique as a result of her performance of Nina Simone's 'feeling good'.

The controversial performance has been deemed 'over-sexualised'.

The Chloe x Halle singer performed without her sister for ABC’s Juneteenth special, 'Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A Soul of a Nation' event on June 19th.

She took to the stage in a black sparkly jumpsuit and performed Simone's classic with immaculate vocals and an intricate dance routine.

However, the singer - who was mentored by Beyonce, faced backlash for the choreography with many saying she over-sexualised the song.

One critic took to Twitter saying: I don’t like how Chloe over sexualized this rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good,” like who thought that was ok?!?!?! I hope black Twitter let her have it".

Whilst another Twitter user said: "Idc Chloe Bailey ATE.. just at the wrong table though—baby it’s Nina Simone".

Idc Chloe Bailey ATE.. just at the wrong table though—baby it’s Nina Simone👀 https://t.co/3ZZgw183sq — SATOSHI BABY (@_haeshaa) June 19, 2021

I don’t like how Chloe over sexualized this rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good,” like who thought that was ok?!?!?! I hope black Twitter let her have it🙄😂 #SoulOfANation — Mattea Smith (@MatteaMarie) June 19, 2021

However, fans of the singer were not impressed by the criticism - taking to her defence.

One fan claimed: "the only reason some of you think chloe bailey is “doing too much” is because y’all are used to these other girls half-a**ing their way through a setlist. and that’s the real tea."

Whilst another said "Chloe Bailey really took a song that alludes to being liberated in being self and performed it from a place of a liberated self. F***ing amazing. Amazing. Amazing. That was amazing. Amazing.".

the only reason some of you think chloe bailey is “doing too much” is because y’all are used to these other girls half-assing their way through a setlist. and that’s the real tea. pic.twitter.com/BnKL5idJQO — 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒘𝒏 (@rinascherry) June 19, 2021

Chloe Bailey really took a song that alludes to being liberated in being self and performed it from a place of a liberated self. Fucking amazing. Amazing. Amazing. That was amazing. Amazing. — Amen. Asé. Dead Ass (@IzmsHasRisen) June 19, 2021

Chloe performed Nina Simone's 'feeling good'. Picture: Instagram: @chloebailey

Fans and critics were left shocked when Nina Simone's granddaughter took to Twitter to defend Chloe's performance of her grandmothers classic.

ReAnna Simone tweeted: "Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!"

She continued to defend the star saying: "She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it."

Nina Simone's granddaughter defended Chloe Bailey's performance. Picture: Twitter

Continuing to speak on her late grandmother, she tweeted: "Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhf**kin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted".

ReAnna finished, saying: "She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself".

Nina Simone's granddaughter defended Chloe. Picture: Twitter

Chloe has previously been accused of over-sexualisation, and took to Instagram live to address trolls.

Whilst she is yet to comment on the latest attacks - she has posted the routine to her personal Instagram.