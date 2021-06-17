What is Juneteenth Day? What you need to know about the annual holiday in America

What is Juneteeth Day? Here's what you need to know about the annual holiday. Picture: Getty

Juneteenth Day – also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day – has been widely celebrated as it's an annual commemoration holiday.

Juneteenth Day has been widely spoken about all over social media, but many people still are unsure of what it is.

While the monumental annual celebration makes headlines every year, there are still questions about what the American holiday is.

Here's what we know about Juneteenth...

Juneteenth is marked with celebrations and marches in cities across America. Picture: Getty