Black Lives Matter: 15 ways to take care of your mental health & resources to help

As we remember George Floyd a year after his death, it's important to make sure you're protecting your mental health.

It's been a year since the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was murdered in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

People from all over the world came together in the fight against racial injustice, with protests taking place across the globe in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last month, former police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges - second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter - for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

As the world remembers Floyd on the year anniversary of his passing, it's really important to make sure you're protecting your mental health. Below are some self-care tips and services available to help you cope when you need it.

Self-care tips to help protect your mental health

Take frequent breaks from social media and the news - Disconnect from your news feed when you feel overwhelmed. It can be a lot to take in, so make sure you're allowing yourself time to relax.

- Disconnect from your news feed when you feel overwhelmed. It can be a lot to take in, so make sure you're allowing yourself time to relax. Make time for self-care - Taking care of yourself during this time is so important. Whether it's a nice long bath, some quiet time to read or cooking a nice meal, try to do something every day that you find calming and therapeutic.

- Taking care of yourself during this time is so important. Whether it's a nice long bath, some quiet time to read or cooking a nice meal, try to do something every day that you find calming and therapeutic. Speak to a therapist or trusted mentor - If you're able to, speak to a professional or someone you really trust about how you're feeling. Saying your thoughts out loud can make you feel more relaxed and comforted.

- If you're able to, speak to a professional or someone you really trust about how you're feeling. Saying your thoughts out loud can make you feel more relaxed and comforted. Exercise - Even if it's just a short walk outside to get some fresh air, exercise is a great way to help improve both your mental and physical health.

- Even if it's just a short walk outside to get some fresh air, exercise is a great way to help improve both your mental and physical health. Eat well - Your mind and body both need nutrients to stay healthy and function properly, so make sure you're regularly eating wholesome, tasty food.

- Your mind and body both need nutrients to stay healthy and function properly, so make sure you're regularly eating wholesome, tasty food. Reach out to friends and loved ones - Surround yourself with people who make you feel safe and understood. Speak to them about how you're feeling when things become overwhelming.

- Surround yourself with people who make you feel safe and understood. Speak to them about how you're feeling when things become overwhelming. Write things down - Putting pen to paper and making a physical note of how you're feeling is a great way to release your thoughts, and prevents you from bottling things up.

- Putting pen to paper and making a physical note of how you're feeling is a great way to release your thoughts, and prevents you from bottling things up. Listen to music and podcasts - Lose yourself in your favourite songs, or find comfort in conversations from your favourite podcasts.

- Lose yourself in your favourite songs, or find comfort in conversations from your favourite podcasts. Practise meditation - The act of meditation can help make you feel more relaxed and peaceful. Try to carve out some time in your day to really unwind.

Mental health resources and services that can help

Black Minds Matter

Therapy for Black Girls

Black Thrive

The Black, African and Asian Therapy Network

Joint Commissioning Panel for Mental Health - BAME communities

Good To Me UK