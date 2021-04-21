How long will Derek Chauvin be sentenced? How many years will he spend in jail?

When will Derek Chauvin get sentenced? Here's everything you need to know about what will happen next following the guilty verdict.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was responsible for the murder of George Floyd, was found guilty on all three counts of charges on Tuesday (Apr 20).

The 12-person jury came to a decision after 15 days of court testimony and deliberating for roughly 10 hours.

George Floyd's death sparked protests all over the world. Picture: Getty

Chauvin, who was previously released on bail, left the courtroom in handcuffs following the jury's guilty verdict. Judge Peter Cahill also revoked Chauvin's bail.

He will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

But how long will Derek Chauvin get sentenced to in jail?