Ma'Khia Bryant shooting: Police bodycam video reveals moments before her death

Police bodycam footage has shown the leading moments up to Ma'Khia's death. The 16-year-old girl was shot and killed by police in Ohio.

Video footage of the police shooting which left 16-year-old Ma'khia Bryant dead in Ohio, shows the moments leading up to her death.

In the graphic police bodycamera footage of the shooting, it showed a young black girl being shot just seconds after cops arrived on scene.

The footage showed a teen – identified by family as Ma'Khia Bryant – being shot multiple times during an altercation with two other females.

According to The Sun, Police have reported that they received a disturbance call from a person who said a person was trying to stab them at 4.32pm. Officers then arrived at the scene at 4:44pm.

Ma'khia Bryant, 16, has reportedly been shot and killed by police in Ohio. Picture: TikTok

The video footage from the incident showed two females engaging in a heated argument, as one was dashed to the ground.

The girl standing appeared to have a weapon in her hand, which police have confirmed was a knife. She then moved against a vehicle with another female.

As the two girls moved toward the vehicle, the girl who police say had a knife, raised her arm.

In the clip, someone could be heard shouting "Get down!" multiple times as an officer quickly pulled out his gun and fired repeated shots. The girl then dropped down to the ground.

Protests erupt after 16 Year-Old girl Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus Police. Picture: Getty

At a press conference, a police spokesperson revealed that officers administered immediate CPR and aid "as per policy."

However, in the video footage, it showed the police officers standing around for 10 seconds before slowly moving towards the girl who was shot. The officers gave her aid more than half a minute after she was shot.

According to WBNS, the shooting happened in Ohio just before Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Police have yet to officially confirm who the victim was – but she was identified by family as 16-year-old Ma'khia Bryant.

Ma'Khia's aunt, Hazel Bryant, claims she was being abused by someone in her foster home. Picture: Facebook

A woman named Hazel Bryant, who said she is Ma'khia's aunt, said Ma'khia had called police because she was being abused by someone at the foster home where she lived, according to The Daily Beast.

Ma'Khia's aunt told The Columbus Dispatch that her niece got into an altercation with someone else who lived at the same home.

Hazel claimed that Ma'khia had a knife and dropped it. However, she was still shot multiple times.