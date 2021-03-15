Beyoncé becomes the most awarded woman in Grammy history

Beyoncé becomes the most-awarded woman in Grammy history. Picture: Getty

Beyonce won the awards for Best R&B Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video during last night's ceremony.

Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé, who is now the most awarded woman in Grammy history.

The Houston hitmaker, 39, was the most nominated artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards last night after picking up nine nods, and took home a victorious four awards, including:

R&B Performance - 'Black Parade'

Rap Song - 'Savage'

Rap/Sung Performance - 'Savage'

Music Video - 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé is now the most awarded woman in the history of the prestigious award show, with a total of 28 wins.

After picking up one of her awards with Megan Thee Stallion for their collaboration 'Savage', Grammy host Trevor Noah explained that, at that point, Beyoncé had tied for the most Grammy wins by a female artist - and her reaction was priceless.

Beyoncé just realized she was Beyoncé while on stage pic.twitter.com/Ldlj2i6j23 — oni (@__Onixivy_) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé was like bitch WTF I do? pic.twitter.com/O8zH5lIVQv — Blue’s Grammy (@CORNYASSBITCH) March 15, 2021

"As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time," Beyoncé said onstage after winning Best R&B performance for 'Black Parade'.

She said she had created the song to pay homage to all of the "beautiful Black kings and queens" in the world, adding "I have been working my whole life. This is such a magical night."

It was a victorious for the whole family as Jay-Z picked up his 23rd Grammy, sharing the Best Rap Song win with his wife for co-writing her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration 'Savage'.

And not forgetting their 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who won the Best Music Video award alongside her mother Bey, becoming the second youngest act to win a Grammy in the history of the ceremony.

Beyoncé only leaves her bed to make history and that’s really it for me. — mya bri abe. (@myabriabe) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé has a Grammy in RAP, RNB & POP ....... who is SEEING HER ???????? — precious lord🐝 (@ivypeypark) March 14, 2021

Congratulations, Queen Bey.