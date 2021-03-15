Megan Thee Stallion hilariously fangirls over Beyoncé in joint Grammy acceptance speech

Megan Thee Stallion hilariously fangirls over Beyoncé in joint Grammy acceptance speech. Picture: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé picked up the award for Best Rap Song for their collaboration 'Savage' at the Grammys last night.

Megan Thee Stallion became a three-time Grammy Award winner last night, picking up the awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

The latter two were joint wins alongside Beyoncé for their collaboration 'Savage' - helping make Queen Bey the most awarded woman in Grammy history - and their acceptance speech for Best Rap Song was nothing short of heartwarming.

The 26-year-old 'Big Ol' Freak' rapper appeared to be in shock as she walked up to the stage with her fellow Houston hitmaker, 39, placing her hand on her chest with her mouth wide open as she went up to accept the award.

As Megan took to the mic, she began, "First of all..." before hilariously pointing at Bey excitedly, mirroring the superfan in all of us, with Beyoncé's reassuring her, "I'm so proud of you" as the crowd clapped.

this beyonce and megan thee stallion interaction 🥺🥺🥺pic.twitter.com/8MGiqxS81Q — christianˣ (@UNGODLYERA) March 15, 2021

get yourself someone who reacts to seeing you across the room like pic.twitter.com/AINU5SGTqC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 15, 2021

"I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé. If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like you know what, one day I'm going to grow up and I am going to be like the rap Beyoncé. That was definitely my goal," said Meg.

"And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny's Child perform and I was like, 'You know what? I love her work, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself.' And my mama would always be like 'Megan what would Beyoncé do?' And I'm always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet."

"So thank you Beyoncé for your encouraging words all the time," she continued, before thanking Jay-Z, who was sitting in the audience, "Thank you Jay for putting me on Roc Nation, my life has changed since I became a part."

What would @Beyonce do? Definitely win big at The #GRAMMYs! 😎 Congratulations to @theestallion and Beyoncé for Best Rap Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/EsijjKNodj — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

"And thank you Houston, we did it!" Megan signed off, adding her iconic "Eh!"

"I just want to quickly give my love to Megan, who I have so much respect for and I'm honoured that you asked me to be a part of the song," Beyonce added at the end of the speech, "Houston, we love you!"

As previously mentioned, last night saw Beyoncé - who led all nominees with nine nods - become the most awarded woman in Grammy history after picking up multiple awards, including;

R&B Performance - 'Black Parade'

Rap Song - 'Savage'

Rap/Sung Performance - 'Savage'

Music Video - 'Brown Skin Girl'

Congratulations, Megan and Beyoncé!