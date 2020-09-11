Chloe X Halle pay tribute to George Floyd & Breonna Taylor during NFL performance

Chloe X Halle pay tribute to George Floyd & Breonna Taylor during NFL performance. Picture: Getty

Singer sisters duo, Chloe X Halle, has honoured the lives of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as they sing the national anthem.

By Tiana Williams

Chloe x Halle kicked off the NFL games with a powerful performance of the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday (Sep 10).

The talented sisters beautifully sang a moving rendition of the anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner" to set off the the first game of the season. The first game was between Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Although the Grammy-nominated duo's performance blew fans away, a highlight for many was the important faces they represented on their T-Shirts.

The pair wore T-shirts to pay tribute to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor – who were both victims of fatal police brutality this year.

Halle, 20 wore a tee with the words "Rest In Peace George Floyd," while Chloe, 22 was in a "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor" shirt.

The T-shirt brought awareness to the unfortunate and unjust killings of Floyd, 46 and Taylor, 26.

The sisters also showed their solidarity and made an effort to bring their meaningful lives, that have sadly been taken away, to the forefront of the NFL games.

It wasn't the first time the sisters had taken on the national anthem – they have previously sang the patriotic number for the BET Experience in 2016, and also sang it at the NFL Draft back in 2017.

Chloe x Halle have certainly been busy this year, with the summer release of their album 'Ungodly Hour'.

The sisters have also been participating in virtual gigs, having interviews, and award show appearances.

