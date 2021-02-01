Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls during emotional livestream

Chloe Bailey claps back at trolls during emotional livestream. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Celebrities such as Cardi B, Halle Berry, Wale and more have shown support to Chloe Bailey online.

Chloe Bailey has received an outpour of support online, after the singer teared up while addressing trolls comments over her recent videos.

The Chloe X Halle singer made a separate Instagram account, having previously created all content alongside her younger sister, Halle.

On Sunday (31 Jan) Chloe, 22, took to Instagram Live to reveal that she had been getting a lot of comments sexualising her, after she shared a video on Saturday.

In the video, Chloe smiled as she burned sage in a t-shirt and underwear to “spread positive vibes”.

The singer received a wrath of comments from trolls, judging her for owning her sexuality and sharing her body online.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” she told her Instagram followers.

“I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do. Even when I posted the video yesterday… I didn’t really notice you all were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in for one seconds, two seconds’… and just being myself.”

“I just felt it was important to address [the comments], so you guys get to know who I am inside,” she said.

“It’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

Chloe continued: “I don’t post what I post to get attention, I don’t need that… I’ve learnt I don’t need outside attention, so you all seeing what I’m posting is just me being me. I just hope you can see who I am, that’s it.”

Bailey also explained how she became more comfortable in her own skin, saying: "When I perform, when I make music and when I dance, that’s when I get to tap into the sexier side of myself and that’s where I find my confidence."

Cardi B retweets fans tweet, supporting Chloe Bailey after her IG Live. Picture: Twitter

The star continued "So it really means a lot to me when I can finally get to place where I share who I really am. I have been really insecure for a long time and I’m finally at that place where I have self-confidence."

Chloe’s video became trending on Twitter and many of her fans and other celebrities sent the singer their support. See Twitter responses to Chloe's video below.

Aye I met Chloe Bailey at the locs salon .. she one of the most humble people I’ve ever come across . Folks be mad for nothin man — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2021

Sending lots of love to Chloe ❤️ Keep doing you @chloexhalle — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 1, 2021

.@chloexhalle, When you wrote WARRIOR for “Wrinkle In Time,” you sang:



“Yes, I am a warrior. There's no need to worry, love. Look around it's glorious. Close your eyes and taste the sun. You know where to find me.”



Stay in the sun, Lil Sis. You got this.pic.twitter.com/nA3dMrJnxX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 1, 2021

Ur a goddess. You inspire me to love my body and love myself. Never change. Love you Chloe @chloexhalle https://t.co/snBJujBmbh — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) February 1, 2021

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA