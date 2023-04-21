Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Nick Cannon is expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa

Father of 12 Nick Cannon believes he has 'super sperm' after getting women pregnant despite using birth control.

Nick Cannon has spoken out after alleging he has 'super sperm' to thank for getting women pregnant despite using birth control.

The 42-year-old presenter has twelve children with six different women, including four in the past year.

However, Cannon has said that he isn't purposefully getting women pregnant, and has said that women have been getting pregnant despite using birth control.

Nick Cannon alleges he has 'super sperm'. . Picture: Getty

Cannon spoke on an episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff, and believes he has "got some super sperm or something ‘cause I’ve practised birth control, and people still got pregnant."

The podcast host then asked Cannon if he's finished having children, to which he responded, "I guess... yeah?"

"I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system… it could happen at any time… I’m good with my dozen."

Nick Cannon pictured with twins Zion and Zillion. . Picture: Instagram

Cannon continued: "But, to say that, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons."

The host then joked: "It’s hard to be responsible when you have super sperm."

Cannon has twelve children with six women, who are all under the ages of twelve. His most recent child, Halo Marie, was born in December 2022 to baby mama Alyssa Scott.

