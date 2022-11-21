Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if he's expecting any more children

Cannon revealed all in a new interview that he is unsure if he is expecting any more children.

Nick Cannon has shared that he is unsure if he is expecting any more children with his baby mamas - a week after welcoming baby number 11.

Speaking to Billboard, the television personality spoke about his brood and music career.

He was quizzed on fathering eleven children with six baby mamas, as well as if there are any more on the way.

Nick Cannon welcomed his 11th child earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

Cannon said that his kids are his "number one priority", and that he wakes up "being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” he explained.

Nick and baby mama Abby De La Rosa welcomed Beautiful Zeppelin earlier this month, and has a twelfth child on the way with Alyssa Scott.

He also said that his children inspire him and are " definitely the creative force in all that I do. I mean, they’re the funniest, most innovative […] Every project I’m working on now is through their eyes."

Nick Cannon has eleven children with six different baby mamas. Picture: Getty Images

He was also quizzed whether there were any more baby Cannon's on the way due to his notoriety as a father.

Cannon responded: "I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

The Masked Singer host became a father for the first time in 2011 with twins with Mariah Carey, and has had children with five other mamas - Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Bre Tiesi.