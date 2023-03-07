Nick Cannon drops hint he is expecting thirteenth child following cryptic post

Nick Cannon just teased a huge announcement, just three months after welcoming his 12th child.

Nick Cannon has dropped a massive hint he is expecting his thirteenth child, just three months after the birth of his twelfth child, Halo Marie.

The TV personality posted on his Instagram story the words "Expect some big news tomorrow...", alongside an eye and baby-bottle emoji.

This of course sent fans crazy with the prospect that Cannon could indeed be welcoming his thirteenth child.

Cannon posted this on his Instagram and Twitter. Picture: Instagram

This cryptic message posted on his social media has reminded fans of his most recent offspring - daughter Halo with baby mama Alyssa Scott in December 2022.

He recently revealed that he might have more kids, telling ET that he "might have more" children, but was focusing on raising his kids first.

"God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full."

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed baby Halo in December. Picture: Instagram

The 42-year-old welcomed five children in 2022, but fans were still convinced that Cannon's announcement was about children.

"You've had a Vasectomy", one Twitter user cheekily quipped as a reply.

Another said: "It better not be a maternity shoot!", pointing to his infamous pregnancy photo shoots he posts to his Instagram.

We already know it's baby number 5654465445668642906326789 — LaShanda McCuin (@LaShandaMcCuin) March 7, 2023

One fan summed up their thoughts with "Nick, we're tired", following his baby-related news.

Cannon has twelve children with six baby mamas, including singer Mariah Carey and Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.

He recently welcomed his daughter with baby mama Scott, who previously welcomed son Zen who tragically passed away at five months old.