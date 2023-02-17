Nick Cannon's baby mama Bre Tiesi SLAMS claim he missed Valentine's Day

Bre Tiesi has responded over accusations that Nick Cannon missed spending Valentine's day with her.

Bre Tiesi has hit back at a fan online over claims that her baby daddy Nick Cannon didn't spend Valentines Day with the Selling Sunset star.

Tiesi has one child with Cannon - 8-month-old Legendary, whilst he shares 11 other children with five different baby mamas.

A follower on Instagram questioned the extravagance of Cannon's gifts, and she clapped back over claims he missed the romantic day.

Nick Cannon’s baby mama LaNisha Cole addresses pregnancy rumours

Cannon surprised Tiesi with a Valentines Day makeover. Picture: Instagram

"This is Nick Cannon’s baby mama,” the Instagram user wrote Thursday 16th February.

"A little concerned about the environment if he is going to be this extra every time he misses a holiday", pointing to a truckload of balloons and gifts that were delivered by Cannon to Tiesi on Valentines Day.

31-year-old Tiesi replied to this comment and said: "Ain’t nobody miss s–t we celebrated each other over two days."

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Bre Tiesi hit out over claims that Nick Cannon didn't spend Valentines Day with her. Picture: Instagram

"You want so bad to make him a bad dad and partner y’all pathetic," the estate agent continued.

"And you follow me? So WEIRD."

Earlier that day, Tiesi gushed over how "grateful" she was for Cannon's gifts in an Instagram reel. She showed off roses, chocolates and balloons to celebrate the romantic occasion.

Fans confuse Nick Cannon’s baby mamas Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole in awkward encounter

Cannon showered Tiesi with a Valentine's Day house makeover. Picture: Instagram

Cannon and Tiesi welcomed their baby boy in June 2022, and since then The Masked Singer host has added four more children to his brood.

Nick Cannon's other baby mamas also shared glimpses of their Valentine's Day celebrations on social media this week.

Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa dressed their tots in festive onesises, and Mariah Carey took her twins out to celebrate.