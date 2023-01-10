Fans confuse Nick Cannon’s baby mamas Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole in awkward encounter

Two of Nick Cannon's baby mama's were confused by fans in a hilarious encounter.

Nick Cannon's baby mamas Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole were confused by fans over the names of their children in a hilarious interaction.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Bre Tiesi was asked why she chose the name 'Onyx Ice' for her child - however Onyx is actually other baby mama's LaNisha Cole's child with Cannon.

Bre's child is named 'Legendary Love' - but considering the children were born a mere two months apart, it can be understood why the fan was baffled.

Bre, Nick and Legendary pictured together. Picture: Instagram

"How did you choose the name Onyx Ice? It's absolutely gorgeous", one fan wrote to Tiesi, who's child with Cannon is named Legendary Love.

However, she took the comment in stride and replied "wrong baby momma" with a laughing face emoji.

Tiesi then further replied, "but yes Onyx name is gorgeous and so are all the other kids names" with a kiss emoji on her stories.

This baby mama mixup comes after TV presenter Nick welcomed his twelfth child with Alyssa Scott - a daughter named Halo Marie.

Fans were quick to find the awkward confusion hilarious, with one saying, "Not “all the other kids” too" when referring to the statement.

Another commented on the unique names of Cannon's children saying, "Bro they naming them kids anything they all sound like small business."

LaNisha Cole and her baby Onyx she shares with Nick Cannon. Picture: Instagram

The confusion between Tiesi and Cole is not the only interaction the pair have had.

LaNisha Cole appeared to slam Cannon's pictures with this other children on social media, and Tiesi hit back at her for his parenting choices.

Cole said that her daughter Onyx "is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love" after Tiesi posted multiple pictures of her kids with Nick.