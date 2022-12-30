Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child with baby mama Alyssa Scott

The American TV personality has just welcomed his 12th child with baby mama Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon has become a father again after welcoming a daughter with baby mama Alyssa Scott.

This brings the number of children Cannon is the father of to twelve, including five just this year.

Cannon and Scott previously welcomed baby Zen in July 2021, who tragically passed away in December 2021 at just five months old.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed baby Halo this month. Picture: Instagram

Model Alyssa announced the arrival of her daughter on Thursday (December 29) with a video of the bundle of joy moments after she was born on December 14th.

She also revealed that her daughter is named Halo Marie Cannon.

Alyssa paid tribute to her late son Zen in the caption announcing her new arrival and said, "December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed, Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us."

He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face.

"I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! ‘We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Cannon's large brood has been the centre of attention recently, after he welcomed five children just this year - Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin and now Halo Marie.