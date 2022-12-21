Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi responds to LaNisha Cole’s 'shady' post

Nick Cannon's baby mamas have been squabbling over him not giving equal attention to his 11 children.

Bre Tiesi, one of Nick Cannon's baby mamas, has hit back at another, LaNisha Cole for comments she made over the parenting choices of the television personality.

The Selling Sunset star posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM to her story on Monday, reading, “I love that he shows up for his kids".

This comes just a day after LaNisha Cole appeared to slam Cannon's pictures with this other children on social media, prompting fans to believe that Tiesi's message was intentional.

Tiesi applauded Cannon's parenting in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

LaNisha Cole clapped back at Tiesi's post. Picture: Instagram

Cole made headlines earlier this week after she wrote on her stories that her daughter Onyx "is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love."

This comment seemed to aggravate Cannon's other baby mamas, with Tiesi seemingly responding with a Ralph Hattersley quote, "We make photographs to help us understand what our lives mean to us."

That same day, Tiesi added more fuel to the fire by sharing multiple pictures of her child Legendary meeting Santa Claus with Cannon by her side.

"Creating memories with my Cannon boys all season long!" Tiesi captioned the post. "Legendary didn’t even bat an eye at Santa!"

Legendary was born in June of this year, two months before Onyx was born to LaNisha and Nick.

The Masked Singer host has welcomed nine other children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa and Alyssa Scott.