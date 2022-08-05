Nick Cannon's baby mama Bre Tiesi joins cast of Selling Sunset season 6

Bre Tisesi gave birth to son Legendary Cannon last month and is now joining the Netflix show for its sixth season.

Nick Cannon's baby mama Bre Tiesi has revealed that she is joining the cast of Netflix's Selling Sunset for its sixth season.

She joins Nicole Young, an existing member of The Oppenheim Group, who has worked with the cast for over a decade and was originally slated to appear way back in season one.

Bre has recently given birth to a son, Legendary, with Nick Cannon, and has even teased that he may appear on the Netflix show.

Nicole and Bre join the existing cast of Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty Images

The show follows The Oppenheim Group, a luxury Los Angeles real estate firm, as they sell exclusive luxury homes.

According to her Instagram, Tiesi has been working as a real-estate agent as well as a model for a while.

She told PEOPLE that she is excited to bond with new and expecting mothers in the office, including Heather El Moussa and Christine Quinn.

Tiesi explained her move into real estate to PEOPLE: "I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career."

"I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

"I think it'll be really helpful to have other women going through the same thing or about to, so I think that'll be a great little bonding thing for us. Because it's definitely a whole different hood, motherhood."

Nick cuddled up to his new son Legendary. . Picture: Instagram

Tiesi had a brief break during her pregnancy but is now back to real estate as she raises Legendary.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for season six of Selling Sunset, but fans are looking forward to its premiere.

