Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi reveal unique name for their baby boy

27 July 2022, 12:46

Nick Cannon became a father for the eighth time!

Nick Cannon has recently become a father for the eight time as he celebrated the news of the arrival on Instagram.

He had his son with model Bre Tiesi, and this is their first child together.

Along with a sweet snap of the newborn, Bre has also released the name of her son.

Nick Cannon ‘expecting eighth child’ with pregnant model Bre Tiesi

Nick cuddled up to his new son.
Nick cuddled up to his new son. Picture: Instagram

Cannon's baby mama unveiled a bespoke Instagram page dedicated to the newborn, and confirmed that his name is Legendary Cannon.

"I’ll be posting all things Legend on his page," she told her followers.

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Bre and Legendary.
Bre and Legendary. Picture: Instagram

The newborn is already racking up the followers under the handle, @legendarylovecannon, possibly hinting that his middle name is Love.

The tot has already posted on 'his' page - which shows him sleeping on a blanket which is embossed with his name.

Nick Cannon reveals he doesn't think monogamy is "healthy"

Tiesi posted a vlog of her birth on YouTube, and spoke about her 'all-natural, unmedicated home birth'.

Cannon's ninth child is reportedly on the way, with baby mama Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa already shares twins - Zion and Zillion, with Cannon.

