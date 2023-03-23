Lori Harvey and Damson Idris reportedly SPLIT after three month whirlwind romance

The couple have allegedly called it quits just three months into dating.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris's romance appears to have been short lived, as the pair have reportedly split just three months into their relationship.

The pair have allegedly called it quits without any drama or beef between them, and remain amicable. However, Lori and Damson are yet to comment on the rumours.

The news comes just a month after Lori and Damson made their red carpet debut, but it appears the relationship may have run its course.

One of Lori's friends allegedly spoke to Media Take Out about her relationship with Damson and said: "They were dating and it was great, but they're no longer around each other like that."

It is believed that there is no hard feelings concerning the split, "There's no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They're just doing their own thing right now."

Neither Lori or Damson have addressed the split rumours as of yet, and the pair were last seen out publicly in February.

The couple were seen at the premiere of the FX series "Snowfall" looking cosy, and have further fuelled the breakup speculation by not posting anything about each other recently.

Lori and Damson's dating history started after they were caught stepping out for a dinner date in West Hollywood, California.

The pair went public in January as Lori celebrated her 26th birthday, where Damson said "Happy Birthday Nunu" and posted a picture featuring them snuggling on a sofa.

Lori previously dated actor Michael B. Jordan for two years before splitting in June 2022. Her other previous partners include rapper Future, singer Trey Songz and footballer Memphis Depay.