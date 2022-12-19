Lori Harvey and Damson Idris 'confirm dating rumours' with cosy dinner date

Lori has been spotted with the actor on a date following her split with Michael B Jordan.

Lori Harvey has been seen out on a date with actor Damson Idris amid dating rumours between the two.

The model and actor stepped out for a dinner date at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California this weekend.

Harvey and Idris reportedly arrived together but left separately, but headed into the same car.

Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model. Picture: Instagram

Damson Idris is a 31-year-old actor. Picture: Getty

The alleged new Hollywood couple then went on to attend a friend's birthday party later that evening, where they walked out together.

Lori stepped out wearing a brown cutout dress whereas Damson opted for an all-black look.

Damson Idris is a British actor most known for his role in Snowfall.

The news of the doting pair comes after it is reported that Lori makes all men sign non-disclosure agreements before she even considers anything romantic.

"Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential," a friend of the 25-year-old socialite said.

The men are faced with some pretty serious consequences if they violate the agreement. "There is a million dollar penalty if the agreement is violated," the source claimed.