Lori Harvey and Damson Idris 'confirm dating rumours' with cosy dinner date

19 December 2022, 11:14

Lori has been spotted with the actor on a date following her split with Michael B Jordan.

Lori Harvey has been seen out on a date with actor Damson Idris amid dating rumours between the two.

The model and actor stepped out for a dinner date at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California this weekend.

Harvey and Idris reportedly arrived together but left separately, but headed into the same car.

Lori Harvey 'spotted with ex-boyfriend Future' sparking reunion rumours

Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model
Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model. Picture: Instagram
Damson Idris is a 31-year-old actor.
Damson Idris is a 31-year-old actor. Picture: Getty

The alleged new Hollywood couple then went on to attend a friend's birthday party later that evening, where they walked out together.

Lori stepped out wearing a brown cutout dress whereas Damson opted for an all-black look.

Damson Idris is a British actor most known for his role in Snowfall.

Michael B. Jordan 'throws shade' at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey with cryptic comment

The news of the doting pair comes after it is reported that Lori makes all men sign non-disclosure agreements before she even considers anything romantic.

"Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential," a friend of the 25-year-old socialite said.

The men are faced with some pretty serious consequences if they violate the agreement. "There is a million dollar penalty if the agreement is violated," the source claimed.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Fans roast The Kardashians over 'inappropriate outfits' for Mason's Bat Mitzvah

Fans roast The Kardashians over 'inappropriate outfits' for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Cardi B teases baby number three with husband Offset in cryptic post

Cardi B teases baby number three with husband Offset in cryptic post

Cardi B

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's ex-bodyguard claims their marriage was 'affectionless'

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's ex-bodyguard claims their marriage was 'affectionless'

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Trending

Is Drake going on tour in 2023? Rumours, dates and more

Is Drake going on tour in 2023? Rumours, dates and more

Drake

Rihanna posts first video of baby boy with A$AP Rocky in debut TikTok

Rihanna posts first video of baby boy with A$AP Rocky in debut TikTok

Rihanna

Tristan Thompson to pay $9.5k a month child support to baby mama Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson to pay $9.5k a month child support to baby mama Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian reveals whether she is still intimate with ex Tristan Thompson in lie detector test

Khloe Kardashian reveals whether she is still intimate with ex Tristan Thompson in lie detector test
Glorilla responds to backlash over her $550 per week personal assistant job

Glorilla responds to backlash over her $550 per week personal assistant job

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection