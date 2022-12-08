Lori Harvey 'spotted with ex-boyfriend Future' sparking reunion rumours

Lori and Future previously called it quits, but have now been spotted in Miami together.

Lori Harvey has reportedly been spotted with ex-boyfriend Future in Miami, citing reconciliation rumours.

The 25-year-old model has had a string of famous exes, including the rapper and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Now, Lori has been spending lots of time with Future according to a very reliable source who revealed all to this news outlet.

Michael B. Jordan 'throws shade' at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey with cryptic comment

Lori and Future previously dated in 2019 and 2020. Picture: Instagram

According to the insider, Lori has been spending lots of time in Miami over the past few months, which led fans to believe that they were back together.

One friend revealed to the outlet that, "Lori and Future aren’t in a relationship, I wouldn’t call it that. But they are ‘friends.'"

Lori and Future previously dated in 2019 and 2020 and split in August of 2020.

Lori Harvey goes viral after rumours of 'alleged sex tape' emerge

Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model and socialite. . Picture: Instagram

In other news, Lori Harvey reportedly makes potential suitors sign an NDA before she considers anything romantic.

One of her friends revealed that "Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential," according to this news outlet.

The friend further elaborates that the contract stops any potential flings sharing any pictures or messages that they may exchange between themselves.