Michael B. Jordan 'throws shade' at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey with cryptic comment

The Creed actor confessed that he has found the perfect album to describe his breakup from Lori Harvey.

Michael B. Jordan has shaded his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey after introducing a spoof SNL skit announcing the musical guest of Drake and 21 Savage.

The 'Black Panther' actor partook in a replica performance of Saturday Night Live to promote the new album from Drake and 21 Savage.

Jordan, who broke up with Lori Harvey back in June, shaded his ex after calling the album 'Her Loss' as 'relatable'.

Lori Harvey goes viral after rumours of 'alleged sex tape' emerge

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

"Ladies and gentleman", the newly single actor said.

"Presenting your musical guest for the evening, Drake and 21 Savage performing a song off of one of the most relatable albums of all time, 'Her Loss'."

Drake and 21 Savage then performed their song "On BS" on the spoof SNL show.

Lori Harvey reveals her biggest dating red flag following Michael B. Jordan split

Fans took to social media to comment on MBJ's claim that the album was relatable to his breakup.

"Lmaoooooo he said this his chance to say what he really wanna say", one said on Twitter.

Another commented: "Can't blame him tho.. That's 'HER LOSS'", when speaking about the couple's breakup.

Michael B. Jordan's new waxwork has gone viral for all the wrong reasons

Lori and Michael dated for a year from 2021 to 2022. . Picture: Instagram

Both Lori and MBJ have kept quiet since the breakup, however both have subtly shaded one another since the split.

Harvey and Jordan dated for a year before splitting up in June 2022, and Harvey has opened up that she is now "dating on her own terms" after the breakup.

Since the split, neither Lori or Michael have dated anyone in the public eye.