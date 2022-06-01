Kim Kardashian accused of 'picking favourites' out of her kids in new wedding pics

1 June 2022, 16:10

The 41-year-old reality TV star has been called out for having 'favourites' out of her four children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has been accused of picking favourites out of her children after she uploaded wedding photos with just one, out of her four kids.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted 'ring shopping' in London

The 41-year-old reality TV star has uploaded photos from Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy, Portofino.

Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted arriving for lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy
Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted arriving for lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

The internet has been criticising the Kim after she only shared photos of her and her eldest child North West, 8, from their time at the wedding trip.

On Tuesday (May 31) Kim uploaded even more behind-the-scenes photos from her time in Italy for her sister's wedding with the Blink-182 drummer.

The aspiring lawyer is flying solo in the majority of the image - posing on a both in a gothic-inspired ensemble - but is joined by her first-born child on several occasions.

"Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino," Kim captioned the collection of pictures to her 314million followers on Instagram.

Some fans supported the post and love Kim and North together. One user wrote: "Love you two!!!" while another added: "what a duo".

A third user wrote: "North is almost as tall as u!" with a fourth adding: "Such a beautiful photo of you both xx"

However, some fans claimed that the star leaves out her other kids and often posts North.

In addition to North, Kim shares Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen out in Portofino on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy.
Kim Kardashian and North West are seen out in Portofino on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

"Kim and Kanye act like North is their only child," one reddit user wrote, with an Instagram user adding: "Why does she only ever have North with her?"

There are several photos online of North at the Italian getaway – but it seems as though her age may be a factor in her being able to accompany Kim on more 'adult' excursions.

Last week, Kim and North went on a mother-daughter dinner date, where the mother-of-four caught heat for allowing North to wear heels.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Yung Miami confronts Gina Huynh over Diddy love triangle in heated exchange

Yung Miami and Gina Huynh beef over Diddy explained

Kim Kardashian claps back after fans roast her vegan commercial 'fail'

Kim Kardashian claps back after fans roast her vegan commercial 'fail'
Post Malone reveals he has finished his new album

Post Malone new album 'twelve carat toothache' 2022: tour, tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand

Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Jennifer Lopez, 52, shows off shredded abs in stunning bikini photo

Jennifer Lopez, 52, shows off shredded abs in stunning bikini photo
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted 'ring shopping' in London

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted 'ring shopping' in London
Tory Lanez & Madonna spark dating rumours after 'getting cozy' at fight

Tory Lanez & Madonna spark dating rumours after 'getting cozy' at fight
A$AP Rocky new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

A$AP Rocky new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music