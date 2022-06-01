Kim Kardashian accused of 'picking favourites' out of her kids in new wedding pics

Kim Kardashian has been accused of picking favourites out of her children after she uploaded wedding photos with just one, out of her four kids.

The 41-year-old reality TV star has uploaded photos from Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy, Portofino.

Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted arriving for lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

The internet has been criticising the Kim after she only shared photos of her and her eldest child North West, 8, from their time at the wedding trip.

On Tuesday (May 31) Kim uploaded even more behind-the-scenes photos from her time in Italy for her sister's wedding with the Blink-182 drummer.

The aspiring lawyer is flying solo in the majority of the image - posing on a both in a gothic-inspired ensemble - but is joined by her first-born child on several occasions.

"Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino," Kim captioned the collection of pictures to her 314million followers on Instagram.

Some fans supported the post and love Kim and North together. One user wrote: "Love you two!!!" while another added: "what a duo".

A third user wrote: "North is almost as tall as u!" with a fourth adding: "Such a beautiful photo of you both xx"

However, some fans claimed that the star leaves out her other kids and often posts North.

In addition to North, Kim shares Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen out in Portofino on May 21, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

"Kim and Kanye act like North is their only child," one reddit user wrote, with an Instagram user adding: "Why does she only ever have North with her?"

There are several photos online of North at the Italian getaway – but it seems as though her age may be a factor in her being able to accompany Kim on more 'adult' excursions.

Last week, Kim and North went on a mother-daughter dinner date, where the mother-of-four caught heat for allowing North to wear heels.