Kim Kardashian called Kanye West crying after son Saint saw ad for her sex tape

In an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West after their six-year-old son Saint saw an advert for her sex tape with Ray J.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she called her ex Kanye West in tears when she came to find out that their son Saint, six, had seen an ad about 'unreleased footage' from the infamous sex tape she made with her Ray J.

In a clip from The Kardashians new Hulu show, the 41-year-old reality TV star said that she would have 'died inside' if Saint understood the context of the joke.

The premiere episode of the show revealed the moment when Saint ran up to his mother to show her a pop-up ad teasing alleged unseen footage from her sex tape with the singer.

The ad appeared on the six-year-old's tablet while he was playing an online game. Kim was distraught and was seen talking to her lawyers about the sex tape, saying she will 'sue' over any unreleased footage and 'burn' anyone who tries too re-release the sex tape 'to the ground'.

According to the LA Times, an emotional Kim admitted that she she 'can't go through this again', according to the LA Times. 'I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can’t go through this again,' she says.

'This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time... I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground.'

However, Kim did say that she is '99.9 per cent sure' no other footage from the sex tape even exists.

During talking-to-camera interview from the episode, Kim expressed her shock at Saint seeing the pop-up ad, which featured an memed image of her crying.

In the episode, Kim explains her son Saint was saw the ad while he played Roadblox on his iPad – which is an online game that allows users to play and chat to each other.

The SKIMS founder revealed that Saint was sent a 'super inappropriate' message that hinted at 'unreleased footage' from her sex tape with Ray J, along with photo of her crying face.

'The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to be brought up 20 years later,' Kim said. 'It's real embarrassing s**t. I need to deal with it, and will deal with it.' the star added.

Later on in the episode, it shows Kim calling her ex Kanye in tears, telling him: 'I almost died when Saint thought it was funny,' noting her son was too young to understand the context of the ad.

Kim adds she would have 'died inside' if her son was 'a little bit older and old enough to read.'The mother-of-four has previously detailed how she 'dreads' one of her children coming across the leaked tape.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children; Kardashian and West have four children: daughter North (born June 15, 2013), son Saint (born December 5, 2015), daughter Chicago (born January 15, 2018), and son Psalm (born May 9, 2019).

The Kardashians is set to arrive via Hulu on 14th April.