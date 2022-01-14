Khloe Kardashian fans left confused after spotting photoshop fail

The reality TV star has been accused of 'trying to make legs look thinner' as fans spot photoshop fail in recent photos.

Khloe Kardashian has left her fans confused after they spotted a major photoshop fail in a recent photos of herself.

On Thursday (Jan 13) The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared stunning photos, showing off her curvaceous figure.

However, fans claim that the star had altered her photo to change her appearance.

Khloe Kardashian poses in a sliver bodycon dress in her new Instagram photos. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quickly to call out Khloe after noticing how "long" her fingers looked in her new photos, exposing her photoshop fail.

The 37-year-old mother of one posed in a silver bodycon mini-dress and paired it with brown knee-high boots.

While some fans praised the star for her new look, others critiqued the star for appearing to deceive people with her highly edited photos.

Several fans have accused Khloe of editing her legs to look longer and thinner, and in return, extended the look of her fingers.

Fans spot a photoshop fail with Khloe Kardashian's new photo. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote: "I know I ain’t the only one to see them hands tho" while another asked: "why is your hand so long?"

A fan joked: "If we play thumb war you definitely winning" while another wrote: "Khloe girl we can see the CURVED LINES".

An Instagram user commented: "Long ass fingers lol" while another added: "Your hand looks so longgggg".

Khloe shares her 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, who has recently made headlines for getting another woman pregnant behind her back.

However, Tristan has had a history of headlines pertaining to cheating on the Good American founder.

Days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in 2018, Tristan was caught on camera with another woman.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share their daughter, True Thompson, 3. Picture: Instagram

While Khloe accepted Tristan's apology and gave him another chance, he proved he hadn't changed after kissing Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Tristan slept with Maralee Nichols, fathering another child, while he was still with Khloe. The baby boy is Tristan's third child as he also shares five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.