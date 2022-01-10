Khloe Kardashian slammed after allegedly using racial slur in resurfaced clip

The reality TV star has found herself in hot water again after angry fans online accused her of saying the N-word in a old clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after an old clip from 2019 of her allegedly saying the N-word on Keeping Up With The Kardashians resurfaced on Twitter.

In the clip, Khloe is seen having a conversation about online haters with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. Talking to her family about having a Black baby, she goes onto say:

"Hashtag fact, my baby is black, I love Black c**k, hashtag I only like Black c**k. That's what I would say" before she allegedly uses the N-word saying, "I'm gonna get called as a n**** lover all day long, who the f*** cares".

Despite the word being bleeped out, fans accused her of using the offensive slur against the Black community, dragging her on social media for the comment.

One fan wrote: "Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service. I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate".

Another fan wrote: "It’s culturally insensitive and not in keeping with societal changes. The whole family is a group of culture vultures…. I’m over them!!"

A third fan commented: "Why doesn't anybody talk about the fact that Khloe kardashian said the N word with the hard R on KUWTK??!?"

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kris Jenner at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

#BoycottHulu and #CancelKardashians began to trend on Twitter in a bid to get their new reality show with Hulu canceled. Sports reporter Chris Williamson shared his opinion on the clip saying:

"Khloe deff be using the n word casually when the cameras ain't rolling. Khloe really had the audacity to say say she loves black d--k and the N word so casually. And you know it's an old clip because it was 25 faces ago but she was still looking like a hard 50 and everyday of it".

ristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian at the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin. Picture: Getty

Last week, Khloe finally broke her silence, sharing a close up of a bunch of light pink roses sent to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker amid the Tristan Thompson baby father drama.

Tristan made an official statement on his IG stories confirming that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' baby whilst also apologising to Khloe Kardashian for humiliating her.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".