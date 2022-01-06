Khloe Kardashian breaks silence after Tristan Thompson's public apology

After Tristan apologised to Khloe over the paternity test result, Khloe has spoken out, posting flowers sent to her by older sister Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian took to her IG stories last night to break her silence amid the Tristan Thompson Maralee Nichols baby father drama.

Sharing a close up of a bunch of light pink roses sent to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker, the Good American designer captioned it: "My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash I love you".

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker sent Khloe Kardashian a bouquet of flowers. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Tristan Thompson made an official statement on his IG stories confirming that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' baby whilst also apologising to Khloe for humiliating her. He currently shares a three-year-old daughter named True with the Khloe.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote on his IG stories.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin. Picture: Getty

Yesterday, Maralee Nichols has broken her silence in regards to Tristan Thompson confirming that he is indeed the father of their son born last month.

Making a statement on behalf of the former personal trainer, her lawyer Harvey Englander shared details from the paternity battle case saying: "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby".

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements" the statement continued to read.

Tristan originally denied being the father of the baby boy born last month after Maralee spoke out on her secret relationship with the NBA star during the filing of her lawsuit.

Tristan Thompson at The Amari Thompson Soiree. Picture: Getty

"Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released, nor have I directed anyone else to release, any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him" her lawsuit claims.

"I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan".

The 30-year-old athlete responded to her lawsuit by filing an emergency gag order request in an attempt to stop her from saying anything about their affair or new born child.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.