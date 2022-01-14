Lamar Odom responds to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian

The former LA Lakers basketball star calls Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson "corny" after he admitted to cheating on her and being the father of Marlee Nichols's newborn

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has shared his thoughts on Tristan Thompson publicly cheating on her and fathering a new born with Maralee Nichols.

When TMZ caught up with Lamar to ask him about the scandal, he responded saying: "Dude is corny for that, but, it's all good. She gon' be alright, she a strong girl".

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Fashion Show. Picture: Getty

He also expressed his major regret for how he treated his Khloe during their relationship, including his drug usage and infidelities.

Khloe famously married the basketball star player in 2009, just a month after they met. The pair were said to have had a difficult marriage, splitting up in 2013.

However, Khloe put the divorce on hold in October 2015 after the former NBA star was reported to have overdosed at a legal brothel in Nevada. However, after seeing him through his recovery the star filed for divorce again in May 2016.

Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom at E! 2012 Upfront. Picture: Getty

His comments on the scandal come after Tristan Thompson made an official statement confirming that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' baby whilst also apologising to Khloe for humiliating her.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote on his IG stories.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".

Tristan Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree in 2019. Picture: Getty

Tristan originally denied being the father of the baby boy born last month after Maralee spoke out on her secret relationship with the NBA star during the filing of her lawsuit.

Responding to her claims, the 30-year-old athlete filed an emergency gag order request on Maralee Nichols in an attempt to stop her from saying anything about their affair or new born child.

In the request, he alleges that the former personal trainer's "intentions all along was to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself".

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted in Los Angeles on January 13, 2019. Picture: Getty

Khloe's relationship with Tristan has been on off and on since 2016. The pair were said to have been introduced through Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq in August 2016, hitting it off immediately.

In September 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their daughter True Thompson. However, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women shortly before the reality star was due to give birth.