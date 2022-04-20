Blac Chyna's mother banned from Kardashians trial after foul-mouthed rant

Taking to her IG live shortly after the court hearing took place, Tokyo Toni verbally attacked the famous family, dubbing them 'homeless' and 'crusty'

Blac Chyna's mum Tokyo Toni was reportedly kicked out of the Chyna vs. Kardashian courtroom after she verbally attacked the Kardashians on Instagram live, after sitting next to them in a courtroom in Los Angels for the hearing.

According to reports, Tokyo Toni – whose real name is Shalana Hunter – started spewing disrespectful remarks about the Kardashians calling them 'homeless' and 'crusty'.

Tokyo Toni speaking about the Kardashians on her IG live. Picture: Instagram

During the Instagram live, Tokyo can be seen rolling a joint yelling at the camera saying:

"Kris had on a f***ing crusty a** tan suit with one button. They look scary in real life" she told her live viewers. She then proceeded to mock Khloe by adding "Did you have some Xanax before you got there b****? Stand the f*** up and back".

"You're nobody, you're the snitch in the building, you get to the back h*e, like that" she continued called Kris Jenner 'decrepit'.

The Kardashians family lawyer Michael Rhodes requested that she be banned from the courtroom for her 'veiled physical threats towards the family'. "She cannot be in this courtroom if this is how she is going to conduct herself" he added. "A trial like this is hard - it's a lot harder if I have to worry about my clients' safety".

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani reportedly told the court, "I have told my client that if she cannot control her mother if she says something inappropriate, she cannot come into the courtroom".

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

Blac Chyna – whose real name is Angela Renée White – is suing the entire Kardashian family claiming that not only are they responsible for the cancelation of her show Rob & Chyna, but also for defamation, assault, battery, and harassment.

The mum-of-two claims that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kylie become media predators, slamming her online in an attempt to tarnish her reputation after she split from their brother Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna attends the 'LA Fashion Week' Glamour And Style edition at Don Quixote on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The legal drama, which began back in 2017 started shortly after Rob and Chyna went public with their romance, later announcing their engagement and pregnancy.

They were rewarded with their own six-episode reality show that debuted on E! in June 2016, which followed the two as they tackled parenthood, love and loyalty.

At the end of 2016, the couple had broken up after Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him, whilst she accused him of refusing to seek mental help.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Onyx Nightclub on March 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

In the lawsuit, Chyna claimed that "Rob [Kardashian] is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her television show, which had already begun filming a second season".

Chyna also alleged that the Kardashians family started making up stories about her being physically abusive to Rob, later pressuring executives at E! Entertainment to cancel her show.

Blac Chyna and television personality Rob Kardashian attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Following that, Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on his Instagram account, which prompted Chyna to file a restraining order against him.

Chyna also alleges that the Kardashians were "flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White’s business career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women as an entrepreneur and social media influencer".

"In killing the second season of ‘Rob & Chyna,’ defendants ensured that the E! network had room in its schedule for Kylie Jenner to star in her own show, in which she heavily promoted Kylie Cosmetics, which was once in direct competition with LASHED by Blac Chyna" the lawsuit added.

The trial is currently ongoing, with Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie and E! Entertainment producer Ryan Seacrest making live testimonies inside the courtroom.