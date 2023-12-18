Burna Boy and Stefflon Don appear to confirm they’re back together as kissing video goes viral

Burna Boy & Stefflon Don Cosy Up After Confirming Romance

The pair appear to have reconciled after cosy snaps of them kissing have gone viral on Twitter.

Stefflon Don and Burna Boy appear to have reconciled years after their split following videos of the pair kissing going viral on social media.

A clip of the two musicians rekindling their love at an airport has surfaced online, with many fans speculating that the pair are back on.

This clip follows reports that Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce a mere 24 hours earlier.

The new clip shows the moment the pair reunited at an airport, where Stefflon Don was seen in the Afrobeats star's arms as the pair embraced and kissed.

The video that emerged has gone viral on Twitter, as one fan said: "I hope it's not just a rumour," as another quipped "ah they're back together!"

Reportedly, the 'Last Last' singer also gifted the 'Hurtin' Me' singer a Rolls Royce mere 24 hours before their alleged kiss.

Stefflon don and burna boy are back together.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don dated for three years between 2019 and 2021, before announcing their split.

In response to the split, Stefflon Don wrote on Twitter: "No matter how much love, Loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers."

The pair had a rocky relationship the first time around, and Burna & Stef have yet to respond to the reconciliation rumours.