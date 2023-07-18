J Hus ft. Burna Boy 'Masculine' lyrics meaning revealed

J Hus previews an unreleased song on Instagram

Here's the breakdown of the lyrics for 'Masculine' from J Hus and Burna Boy.

J Hus is back with a banger, and has included Burna Boy in one of his latest tracks 'Masculine'.

J Hus' latest album was released on Friday July 14th, and Masculine marks the rapper's fifth collaboration with Burna Boy.

Following the hit song 'Who Told You' featuring Drake, J Hus is rolled out his latest album to coincide with summer feel-good vibes.

So, what are the lyrics for his anthem 'Masculine'? Here's everything you need to know!

J Hus and Burna Boy at London Stadium. Picture: Getty

Masculine by J Hus was produced by TobiShyBoy & Levi Lennox. TobiShyBoy has produced songs including 'Disaster' by Dave, 'Spirit' by J Hus and 'Princess Cuts' by Headie One.

Levi Lennox has worked on songs with ZAYN, Central Cee and Krept & Konan.

J Hus is back for his third album. Picture: Getty

Here are the full lyrics for J Hus' and Burna Boy's 'Masculine':

It wasn't my, my, my, my

Man have a dance right before we wig him

It wasn't my bredrin that bunned him

They said, "It must've been"

Man stand tall, man masculine

Anywhere he goes, he wanna blast the ting

Blast that bastard pikin, bun everyone

Man can't just start pickin'

See, I love to play the villain

I like to make a killin' in the disco

DJ play my riddim

Toxic acid children, don't know any other way

Why everybody dey ask me "Where Hus olade?"

Is his ting local or he drive all a way?

Don't violate, I'll throw this glass in yuh face

Don't make me teach you, no be class, una dey

'Cause toxic acid children, don't know any other way



Toxic acid children, don't know any other way

My n****, how many times do I have to remind you that?

Stepped in the place, now they climbin' walls

'Cause my brudda's first name is Bala

Last name is 'Clava, there for palaver

Science matter, Ojuju Calabar

My face give them uncontrollable bladder



Niggas get bun up, when we bang off the, bang off the-I swear I'm gonna lock of this party

We're takin' Rollies, Audemars, Cartiers

Who's got the Richard Millie, slap him silly

You know that I rock it

Man gotta check in when they come to my city

Bouncer can't search me

Got the bonsam by my willy and that's my killy

We pull up outside, in a mad Kawasaki, no taki taki

Bun everyone here, we're not too picky

Who's movin' iffy? Bun him if he moves

Take off his helmet, that's when he met hell

That's why n***** don't exhale

Niggas just tryna catch a groove

Take off his chain, real nice and smooth

Take off the rest of his jewels

Let me hold a dollar, you know the rules



