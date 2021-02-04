J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message

J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message. Picture: Getty

The rapper jumped in the DMs of his 'One and Only' collaborator ahead of Valentines Day.

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, folks, and it looks like J Hus has got his eye on a certain British R&B singer.

Yesterday (3 Feb), the 24-year-old rapper hopped on Instagram and jumped into the direct messages of Ella Mai, who collaborated with him on his 2020 song 'One and Only'.

Hus, whose real name is Momodou Lamin Jallow, went on to share a screenshot of his conversation with the 'Boo'd Up' singer, 26.

"Yoo," Hus started the conversation, to which Mai replied, "Hey whatsup." Seizing his opportunity, Hus wrote, "Come let's do a power couple ting like Beyonce and jay z."

J Hus hopped on Instagram and jumped in the direct messages of Ella Mai. Picture: Instagram/@theuglygram

The rapper didn't reveal Mai's answer, so it's unclear as to whether the Mercury Prize-nominated star scored himself a date with fellow London native Ella.

Meanwhile, it's been over a year since Hus dropped his 2020 sophomore album Big Conspiracy, which scored him his first UK number one album and received critical acclaim.

The record featured Mai as well as Burna Boy ('Play Play'), Koffee ('Repeat'), and icée tgm ('Big Conspiracy', 'Helicopter').