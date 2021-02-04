J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message

4 February 2021, 09:54 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 10:19

J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message.
J Hus shoots his shot at Ella Mai with cheeky message. Picture: Getty

The rapper jumped in the DMs of his 'One and Only' collaborator ahead of Valentines Day.

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, folks, and it looks like J Hus has got his eye on a certain British R&B singer.

Yesterday (3 Feb), the 24-year-old rapper hopped on Instagram and jumped into the direct messages of Ella Mai, who collaborated with him on his 2020 song 'One and Only'.

12 facts you need to know ‘Boo’d Up’ singer Ella Mai

Hus, whose real name is Momodou Lamin Jallow, went on to share a screenshot of his conversation with the 'Boo'd Up' singer, 26.

"Yoo," Hus started the conversation, to which Mai replied, "Hey whatsup." Seizing his opportunity, Hus wrote, "Come let's do a power couple ting like Beyonce and jay z."

J Hus hopped on Instagram and jumped in the direct messages of Ella Mai.
J Hus hopped on Instagram and jumped in the direct messages of Ella Mai. Picture: Instagram/@theuglygram

The rapper didn't reveal Mai's answer, so it's unclear as to whether the Mercury Prize-nominated star scored himself a date with fellow London native Ella.

Meanwhile, it's been over a year since Hus dropped his 2020 sophomore album Big Conspiracy, which scored him his first UK number one album and received critical acclaim.

The record featured Mai as well as Burna Boy ('Play Play'), Koffee ('Repeat'), and icée tgm ('Big Conspiracy', 'Helicopter').

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest J Hus News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Why did Lil Uzi Vert pierce his head with a pink diamond? cost and surgery revealed

Why did Lil Uzi Vert pierce his head with a pink diamond? Cost and surgery revealed
Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video

Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video

Cardi B

Malcolm & Marie Netflix movie: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Malcolm & Marie Netflix movie: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together?

How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together?

Drake

Trending

10 facts you need to know about Malcolm & Marie st

12 facts you need to know about Malcolm & Marie star John David Washington
The best Buss It Challenge videos: Celebrities take on the viral TikTok trend

The best Buss It Challenge videos: Celebrities take on the viral TikTok trend
Zendaya facts

15 facts you need to know about Malcolm & Marie star Zendaya

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude photo on Instagram

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram

Cardi B

Trey Songz alleged sex tape leaks sparking Twitter frenzy

Trey Songz sex tape: Twitter reacts to leaked video

Trey Songz