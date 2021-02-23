J Hus new album 2021: Release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Is J Hus dropping a new album this year? Here's everything we know about the rapper's new music.

J Hus has surprised his fans by announcing that he will be releasing an album this year.

Following the release of his 2020 album 'Big Conspiracy', fans are excited to see where the East London rapper will take us with his next album.

While 'Big Conspiracy' had some of the hottest features from artists such as Burna Boy, Koffee, Ella Mai and more, the star has hinted at some potential big features for his upcoming album.

Here's everything we know about J Hus' new album.