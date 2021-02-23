J Hus new album 2021: Release date, songs, tracklist, features & more
23 February 2021, 14:07 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 16:16
Is J Hus dropping a new album this year? Here's everything we know about the rapper's new music.
J Hus has surprised his fans by announcing that he will be releasing an album this year.
Following the release of his 2020 album 'Big Conspiracy', fans are excited to see where the East London rapper will take us with his next album.
While 'Big Conspiracy' had some of the hottest features from artists such as Burna Boy, Koffee, Ella Mai and more, the star has hinted at some potential big features for his upcoming album.
Here's everything we know about J Hus' new album.
-
When is J Hus releasing his new album?
On Tuesday (Feb 23), J Hus shocked fans when he announced he will be releasing an album in 2021.
The 24-year-old rapper took to Snapchat to reveal that he will be releasing his third studio album in August.
The 'Bouff Daddy' rapper revealed that he will be returning to the studio to work on his album from March 1st.
Although there is no official album title yet, fans are speculating what it may be called on Twitter.
-
Who will feature on J Hus' new album?
In an Instagram story J Hus uploaded on Tuesday (Feb 23), the rapper teased that he may have a special collaboration in the pipeline.
J Hus shared a screenshot of his DM's, where a person asked him to do a song with Dave and Stormzy, to which Hus replied: "Ama do one wid Dave and Storm".
As for now, J Hus has yet to confirm any other artists expected to appear on the upcoming album.
-
What is the tracklist for J Hus new album?
While there has not been an official tracklist released for J Hus' new album, he did confirm he aims to collaborate with Dave and Stormzy.
J Hus also revealed that he will have 26 tracks on the album, making it his longest project yet.
However, the star got his fans hyped up when he revealed the countries he will be shooting his videos in.
The rapper announced he will be travelling to Gambia, Nigeria and Jamaica to shoot his videos.
This sparked rumours that he may potentially be collaborating with artists such as Pa Salieu, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Koffee, Shenseea and more.
