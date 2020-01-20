J Hus' new album leaks online and fans aren't happy

20 January 2020, 11:06 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 11:50

J Hus' new album has leaked online
J Hus' new album has leaked online. Picture: Getty/Twitter

J Hus' last album 'Common Sense' was released back in 2017 and the follow up has now leaked online.

As one of the best albums of the last decade, J Hus' 'brilliant release 'Common Sense' holds a special place in the hearts of UK music fans. Whilst everyone was excited to hear the follow-up, no one wanted to see it leaked online early.

Stormzy still wants to marry ex Maya Jama despite highly-publicised split

Sadly though, it appears that J Hus' new album, reportedly called 'Big Borra' has leaked online, with some people claiming people are trying to charge £10 for people to get a copy.

J Hus had been expected to release a new album in 2020 after dropping two singles, 'No Denying' and 'Must Be', but the album leak will come as a surprise to fans, with tracks titled 'Reckless' and 'Loving The Money' reported new song titles.

Earlier this month J Hus alluded to the fact that his music had been stole on Twitter, writing, 'I’d be lying to you if I told you I know what’s going on. I’ve lost control of my music so I’m sorry. Even if I never drop music again, I’m workin hard on the clothing. The worlds number 1 fashion designer.'

The leaked album reportedly includes a J Hus track which features Jamaican artist Koffee as well as other tracks named 'It Ain't Over', 'Dancing Floor' and 'Fortune Teller'.

Whilst it's unclear whether J Hus knew that his upcoming 2020 album was about to be leaked online just days later or not remains to be seen, but his fans have shared their anger at the leak on social media.

J Hus is yet to reveal when he plans to officially release his brand new album, but the fact the project appears to heave leaked online it may speed things up.

