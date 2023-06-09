J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

J Hus is back with none other than Drizzy Drake!

J Hus and Drake have dropped a surprise collaboration just in time for summer called Who Told You!

The duo have teamed up to make what is J Hus' second song from his new era titled 'Don't Say Militancy.'

So, what are the lyrics for 'Who Told You' and what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake has collabed with J Hus! Picture: Getty

So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry

Lilah Pi is a British artist and one of Drake's friends, and appeared on the cover of Drake's song 'Search and Rescue.'

'Who Told You' was coincidentally released on Lilah's birthday, which is June 8 1998.

J Hus and Drake have been friends for years. Picture: Facebook

Here are the full lyrics for 'Who Told You':

[J Hus:]

Who told you bad man don't dance?

Who told you gangsters don't dance?

Even with a wap on my hip, I dance

Bad man, take another sip and dance

Two left feet, don't trip and dance

The gyal want me, I might give her a chance

Give her a look, she give me a glance

She wore that tight dress just to enhance

Your likkle bum-bum

Never seen you before, where you come from?

You got a fat pum-pum, I got a long Johnson

I know I never met you at random

This must be destiny, that's why you're next to me

You feel like ecstasy

This must be destiny, that's why you're next to me

You feel like ecstasy

Who told you bad man don't dance?

Who told you gangsters don't dance?

Even with a wap on my hip, I dance

Bad man, take another sip and dance

Two left feet, don't trip and dance

The gyal want me, I might give her a chance

Give her a look, she give me a glance

She wore that tight dress just to enhance

[Drake:]

Touch my forehead, chest, left shoulder

Then right side, pray my brothers are good outside

I know the vibes, I know the vibes

You're the one, girl, stop rollin' eyes

I find love and it slowly dies

So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry

Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys

I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize

Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes

I know the vibes, I know the vibes

Just 'cause I'm not jealous doesn't mean I don't care, that's just not fair

I know you were trouble, I was unprepared

If I were married, this might turn a scandalous affair

Trouble is there, trouble is there

Trouble been right there, trouble is there

Trouble gon' find me anywhere, trouble gon' find me, bubble and wine-y

Ayy, trouble gon' find me, trouble'll find me anywhere

Trouble'll find me, trouble will find me

It's okay, girl, bubble and wine-y

They want me dead, but don't remind me

Both hands around you, it's not tiny

[J Hus:]

Who told you bad man don't dance?

Who told you gangsters don't dance?

Even with a wap on my hip, I dance

Bad man, take another sip and dance

Two left feet, don't trip and dance

The gyal want me, I might give her a chance

Give her a look, she give me a glance

She wore that tight dress just to enhance

If you come close, I'ma explode

Gyal there carryin' a heavy load

Whine your waist in a semi-circle

Gettin' money fast, man's not a turtle

Had to go through so many hurdles

Block's so hot like inferno

Had some issues that were internal

Had a mad life, I could write a journal

But I can't lie, I love the journey

Me and the money had matrimony

All the ratchet gyals wan' pattern up

All the posh gyals get ratchet for me

If you love me, you're clappin' for me

If you throw it, I catch it, trust me

Gyal come from far, even upsuh

I want the best, not comme ci, comme ça

Who told you bad man don't dance?

Who told you gangsters don't dance?

Even with a wap on my hip, I dance

Bad man, take another sip and dance

Two left feet, don't trip and dance

The gyal want me, I might give her a chance

Give her a look, she give me a glance

She wore that tight dress just to enhance