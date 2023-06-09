J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed
9 June 2023, 13:36 | Updated: 9 June 2023, 14:18
J Hus is back with none other than Drizzy Drake!
J Hus and Drake have dropped a surprise collaboration just in time for summer called Who Told You!
The duo have teamed up to make what is J Hus' second song from his new era titled 'Don't Say Militancy.'
So, what are the lyrics for 'Who Told You' and what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know.
So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry
Lilah Pi is a British artist and one of Drake's friends, and appeared on the cover of Drake's song 'Search and Rescue.'
'Who Told You' was coincidentally released on Lilah's birthday, which is June 8 1998.
Here are the full lyrics for 'Who Told You':
[J Hus:]
Who told you bad man don't dance?
Who told you gangsters don't dance?
Even with a wap on my hip, I dance
Bad man, take another sip and dance
Two left feet, don't trip and dance
The gyal want me, I might give her a chance
Give her a look, she give me a glance
She wore that tight dress just to enhance
Your likkle bum-bum
Never seen you before, where you come from?
You got a fat pum-pum, I got a long Johnson
I know I never met you at random
This must be destiny, that's why you're next to me
You feel like ecstasy
This must be destiny, that's why you're next to me
You feel like ecstasy
Who told you bad man don't dance?
Who told you gangsters don't dance?
Even with a wap on my hip, I dance
Bad man, take another sip and dance
Two left feet, don't trip and dance
The gyal want me, I might give her a chance
Give her a look, she give me a glance
She wore that tight dress just to enhance
[Drake:]
Touch my forehead, chest, left shoulder
Then right side, pray my brothers are good outside
I know the vibes, I know the vibes
You're the one, girl, stop rollin' eyes
I find love and it slowly dies
So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry
Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys
I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize
Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes
I know the vibes, I know the vibes
Just 'cause I'm not jealous doesn't mean I don't care, that's just not fair
I know you were trouble, I was unprepared
If I were married, this might turn a scandalous affair
Trouble is there, trouble is there
Trouble been right there, trouble is there
Trouble gon' find me anywhere, trouble gon' find me, bubble and wine-y
Ayy, trouble gon' find me, trouble'll find me anywhere
Trouble'll find me, trouble will find me
It's okay, girl, bubble and wine-y
They want me dead, but don't remind me
Both hands around you, it's not tiny
[J Hus:]
Who told you bad man don't dance?
Who told you gangsters don't dance?
Even with a wap on my hip, I dance
Bad man, take another sip and dance
Two left feet, don't trip and dance
The gyal want me, I might give her a chance
Give her a look, she give me a glance
She wore that tight dress just to enhance
If you come close, I'ma explode
Gyal there carryin' a heavy load
Whine your waist in a semi-circle
Gettin' money fast, man's not a turtle
Had to go through so many hurdles
Block's so hot like inferno
Had some issues that were internal
Had a mad life, I could write a journal
But I can't lie, I love the journey
Me and the money had matrimony
All the ratchet gyals wan' pattern up
All the posh gyals get ratchet for me
If you love me, you're clappin' for me
If you throw it, I catch it, trust me
Gyal come from far, even upsuh
I want the best, not comme ci, comme ça
Who told you bad man don't dance?
Who told you gangsters don't dance?
Even with a wap on my hip, I dance
Bad man, take another sip and dance
Two left feet, don't trip and dance
The gyal want me, I might give her a chance
Give her a look, she give me a glance
She wore that tight dress just to enhance