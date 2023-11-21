Burna Boy 'I Told Them... Tour' at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More

Burna Boy at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More. Picture: Spaceship Entertainment

Burna Boy is back with a massive stadium show at London Stadium next year!

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy is back to take the UK by storm as he announces a headline show at London Stadium next year.

Taking place on 29th June 2024, the African Giant will headline the iconic London Stadium following his sold out 2023 show and Number 1 Album 'I Told Them...'.

Burna Boy’s recent performance at the London Stadium showcased why he is regarded as one of the most electrifying and exhilarating live performers. Featuring countless hits from his extensive back-catalogue, star-studded guest appearances from Stormzy, Dave, J Hus and Popcaan, with state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting – it is only right that the Nigerian superstar returned to deliver what is sure to be another unforgettable show.

Here's everything you need to know about Burna Boy's huge London headline show in 2024.

Burna Boy is coming back to London! Picture: Spaceship Entertainment

Upon his return to the UK, Burna Boy says: "London holds a special place in my heart, the energy and love from my fans here is unmatched. I'm thrilled to be returning to the London Stadium on 29th June 2024, after the incredible show we had earlier this year.

"It's always an honour to perform for my UK fans, and this time, we're going bigger and better. Get ready, we're about to make history once again!"

Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a UK stadium, and also picked up a Grammy-award along the way for Best Global Music Album with his 2020 LP Twice as Tall.

Burna Boy Performs At London Stadium in 2023. Picture: Getty

How can I get Burna Boy tickets?

Tickets are on sale at 10.00am on Friday 24th November, and you can grab your tickets here.

If you're an O2 or Virgin Media Broadband customer, get Priority Tickets ahead of the general release from Wednesday 22nd November.