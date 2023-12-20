Win 2 Standing Tickets to Burna Boy's 'I Told Them...' Tour Date at London Stadium

Burna Boy at London Stadium 2024: Date, Tickets & More. Picture: Spaceship Entertainment

Here's how you can win!

Burna Boy will be returning to the London Stadium as part of the I Told Them... Tour.

You can see him on Saturday 29th June 2024, and here are all the details on the show here.

Answer the question below and you could be in with a chance of winning a pair of standard standing tickets to Burna Boy's London date in 2024.

Burna Boy is coming back to London! Picture: Spaceship Entertainment