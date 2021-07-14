George Floyd mural in Toledo destroyed after being struck by lightning

14 July 2021, 11:40

George Floyd mural has been destroyed by lightning
George Floyd mural has been destroyed by lightning. Picture: Getty

A mural dedicated to George Floyd has been struck by lightning.

A mural in Toledo, Ohio dedicated to George Floyd has been destroyed.

Who was George Floyd before his death?

It was reported that the tribute was struck by lightning.

Locals were shocked to find the mural dedicated to the late George Floyd Destroyed. According to Toledo Police, witnesses have said the damage was caused by a lightning strike.

The rest of the building where the mural was hosted has not been damaged.

This is one of many murals worldwide that were built in dedication to the 46-year-old, who was killed by a police officer on May 25, 2020.

The events that took place in Minneapolis brought the Black Lives Matter Movement to a global forefront, causing months of worldwide protest.

The father of five has been described as an "angel on earth" by his girlfriend Courtney Ross.

This mural was one of many worldwide
This mural was one of many worldwide. Picture: Getty

The City of Toledo has released a statement on the events, saying they were heartbroken to see artist David Ross’s work collapse.

They have confirmed that they will work with the arts commission on planning for a new mural, or instead work on commissioning an artist to develop a mural in a new location.

The officer that killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been sentenced to over 22 years in prison.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Amari Bailey? Is he Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia's son?

Who is Amari Bailey? Is he Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia's son?
Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low

Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low: Retail price, pictures, release date, resell & more
Cardi B fans are convinced the star is having twins

Cardi B fans convinced she's having twins after pregnant star teases secret reveal

Cardi B

Love Island's latest bombshell is Lucinda Strafford

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford: Instagram, age, TikTok, brand and more

Trending

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is set to be released

Pop Smoke new album 'Faith' 2021: release date, tracklist, features & more
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Zendaya facts

17 facts you need to know about Space Jam: A New Legacy star Zendaya
What is Millie Court's age gap with Liam Reardon on Love Island?

How old is Love Island’s Millie Court? Her age gap with Liam Reardon revealed
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline