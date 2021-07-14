George Floyd mural in Toledo destroyed after being struck by lightning

George Floyd mural has been destroyed by lightning. Picture: Getty

A mural dedicated to George Floyd has been struck by lightning.

A mural in Toledo, Ohio dedicated to George Floyd has been destroyed.

It was reported that the tribute was struck by lightning.

Locals were shocked to find the mural dedicated to the late George Floyd Destroyed. According to Toledo Police, witnesses have said the damage was caused by a lightning strike.

The rest of the building where the mural was hosted has not been damaged.

UPDATE: Witnesses have told authorities that the George Floyd mural was struck by lightning before it collapsed. https://t.co/u0QHZVh7Zp — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) July 13, 2021

This is one of many murals worldwide that were built in dedication to the 46-year-old, who was killed by a police officer on May 25, 2020.

The events that took place in Minneapolis brought the Black Lives Matter Movement to a global forefront, causing months of worldwide protest.

The father of five has been described as an "angel on earth" by his girlfriend Courtney Ross.

This mural was one of many worldwide. Picture: Getty

The City of Toledo has released a statement on the events, saying they were heartbroken to see artist David Ross’s work collapse.

They have confirmed that they will work with the arts commission on planning for a new mural, or instead work on commissioning an artist to develop a mural in a new location.

The officer that killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been sentenced to over 22 years in prison.